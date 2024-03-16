AFC Notes: Treylon Burks, Gabriel Davis, Dalton Schultz, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

UCF alum and new Jaguars WR Gabriel Davis was already in Florida when free agency began, and he was thrilled to hear the Jaguars had interest in him.

“As soon as 12 o’clock hit, it all just started going and going. As soon as I heard Jacksonville, I was like ‘Thank God, they called. Thank God,'” Davis said, via Adam Stites of the Jaguars Wire. “I wanted to come back to Florida, I wanted to be around guys that I knew, a coast that I loved, and the team is great. Shoot, we could never beat them.”

“Came here and as soon as they sent it in … boom, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m a Jaguar man.’ A pretty easy decision.”

Texans

Texans TE Dalton Schultz re-signed with Houston this year on a three-year contract. He spoke about his love for OC Bobby Slowik and how excited he is to work in year two of his offense.

“He’s a great offensive mind,” Schultz said, via The Pat McAfee Show. “I’m excited, too, because there was a lot of trust between Bobby and C.J. being two first-year guys. I think that relationship’s only going to grow.”

“I think Bobby’s gonna grow a lot in his playcalling. I’m excited to see kinda what he comes up with in year two now that we’re not starting from ground zero.”

Titans

Titans WR Treylon Burks reflected on suffering a knee injury in last year’s training camp before missing time with a concussion he sustained in Week 9 against the Steelers. Burks is now focused on taking care of his body this offseason to enter the year in a better place.

“The knee injury was probably the hardest one for me, just because of how hard I had trained throughout the offseason,” Burks said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “But having faith in God, my wife, family, teammates, it made it a lot easier for me to deal with it… Go in, make sure I am taking care of my body, and being on top of the details. I want to come back, and keep it rolling.”

Titans GM Ran Carthon thinks Burks training alongside veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins and other players will help his development this offseason.

“The injury thing, the concussion thing, was a real deal,” Carthon said. “I think we all saw that from the Pittsburgh game. Those are the kinds of things you can’t really prevent. But I do know Treylon is off this offseason, training with D-Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) and some other pros around the league, which I think will be good for him to see how other pros prepare and get ready for the season, so he can add that to his game. I’ve seen a couple clips of him running routes and doing stuff in the offseason. And for him, it’s an offseason where he’s not trying to get healthy. He can work on perfecting his craft as opposed to trying to get back to get healthy.”

Titans’ new HC Brian Callahan is intrigued by what he’s seen from Burks on film.

“I do like some of the traits that Treylon has shown on tape,” Callahan said. “There’s some things and I’m excited to work with. And then he’s got to do his part when it comes down to taking care of yourself and making sure he’s ready to roll when we start. But, (Treylon is a) talented player, and one that’s got some development to go. … I’m excited about what Treylon could bring for us once he comes in the building.”