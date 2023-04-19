AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- Per the Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Iowa TE Sam LaPorta said he had a private workout with the Bills.
- The Bills hosted Sacramento State LB/S Marte Mapu for a pre-draft visit. (Aaron Wilson)
- Illinois DB Quan Martin had a top 30 visit with the Bills. (Ian Rapoport)
- The Bills hosted Tennessee DE Byron Young for a top 30 visit. (Jeremy Fowler)
- Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown had a dinner meeting with the Bills. (Aaron Wilson)
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Bills met with Cincinnati WR/KR Tre Tucker at his Pro Day.
Dolphins
- Dolphins GM Chris Grier said their “expectation” is Austin Jackson starts at right tackle next season, via Marcel Louis-Jacques.
- Grier added that they like Robert Hunt at right guard, per Joe Schad.
- Grier doesn’t think Eagles QB Jalen Hurts‘ record contract changes anything for them because other quarterbacks will likely receive new extensions by the time contract negotiations start with Tua Tagovailoa. (Louis-Jacques)
- Grier said they’ve had talks with DE Christian Wilkins’ representation about an extension: “Hopefully we can keep him here for a long time.” (Louis-Jacques)
- Grier said they are “happy” about their tight ends group with Durham Smythe. (Louis-Jacques)
- Regarding the 2023 NFL Draft, Grier said a couple of teams in the bottom half of the first round have reached out about a possible trade given Miami’s first pick is No. 51 overall. (Louis-Jacques)
- Grier said WR Chosen Anderson‘s agent reached out to them and Miami didn’t give the receiver any promises: “We didn’t promise him anything. We have good young players. He understood that,” per Barry Jackson.
- Dolphins CB Xavien Howard said he’s fully recovered from last season’s lingering groin injury: “I’m healthy now. All I needed was some rest.” (Louis-Jacques)
- Tagovailoa said training in jiu-jitsu this offseason is teaching him how to fall: “You would think it’s easy; just don’t fall and hit your head. But there’s a lot more to it.” (Jackson)
- Tagovailoa said doctors informed him CTE won’t be an issue going forward, but he must protect his head from getting hit: “CTE wasn’t going to be a problem. It’s only when you’re constantly hitting your head against something.” (Jackson)
- Ryan Fowler reports the Dolphins hosted Kentucky DB Keidron Smith for a visit.
Patriots
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline writes the Patriots are one of the teams he’s heard are high on TCU WR Quentin Johnston. However, he would be surprised if New England used their first-round pick at No. 14 on him.
- Johnston wasn’t invited to the draft but Pauline notes he was right on the cutoff. He expects him to be a first-round pick.
- The Patriots are hosting Clemson DE Myles Murphy for a pre-draft visit, per Billy Marshall.
- New England hosted Jackson State CB/KR Isaiah Bolden for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero.
