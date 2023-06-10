AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Christian Gonzalez, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills TE Dawson Knox says that the team told him there was a possibility they would be selecting TE Dalton Kincaid in the draft.

“They actually told me before the draft even happened that was a possibility,” Knox said, via videoconference. “After hearing like, what we’re going to be focused on if that was the pick? I was super excited about it. In the back of my mind, I was kind of hoping he didn’t get picked before our pick.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said Tua Tagovailoa must have complete “ownership” of their offense going into Year 2 of his system.

“I think Year Two, the prerequisite is that he as the quarterback has to have ownership of everything he’s doing and what everyone else is doing as the facilitator of the offense. And he’s checked that box every day,” McDaniel said, via the team’s Youtube. “It’s been really cool in a year’s time how he’s not only learned the language but is not fluent in it. That opens quarterbacks up to doing some of the components of the job that — it’s really hard to try to be the leader of an offense and motivate guys and encourage guys when you need to, or maybe be hard on guys when you need to, when you’re just trying to spit out a play and know your own assignment. So [I] went into this offseason hoping that I would see a graduation of sorts and really have every single day.”

McDaniel said Tagovailoa was never pleased with his own performances last season, but the coach feels Tagovailoa has always been one of their most consistent players.

“He had his games where he made some big-time plays and then he wasn’t as happy with the rest of the game,” McDaniel said. “So kind of looking at it through that lens, he’s really been one of our more consistent — I think he’s been as consistent as anybody day-in and day-out, which has residual effects on the whole team. I know the team can feel it as well.”

Patriots

Patriots LB Ja’Whaun Bentley said first-round CB Christian Gonzalez has advanced technique, especially entering his first year in the league.

“Obviously, I’m going to say this about all of our rookies right now, they’re smart. All of them are smart, attention to detail. But one thing about [Gonzalez] is he’s kind of a technician in that way. No wasted movements and things like that,” Bentley said, via Patriots Wire.

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on rookie QB Malik Cunningham : “He played quarterback at Louisville. We’re giving him some work at receiver. He’s an athletic kid, smart.” (Zack Cox)

on rookie QB : “He played quarterback at Louisville. We’re giving him some work at receiver. He’s an athletic kid, smart.” (Zack Cox) Belichick said third-round LB/S Marte Mapu ‘s role could change from week to week. (Cox)

‘s role could change from week to week. (Cox) Belichick on veteran RB Ty Montgomery: “We’ll see how it goes with Ty. His availability is probably a big thing for him… he’s a skilled player. Can do a lot of different things, in the kicking game and offensively.” (Mike Giardi)