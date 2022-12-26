AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa evaluated his performance after throwing three interceptions in the second half in a loss to the Packers.

“Just very unfortunate,” Tagovailoa said, via NFL.com. “It was just terrible how everything ended. Like I told the guys, ‘That’s on me.’ I will definitely get better from that. On the first one, I tried to throw it over a defender, but I ended up really throwing over the defender and Tyreek [Hill] so that one got away. For the second one, I might have said the wrong play. I’m not too sure. But there were just some communication errors on that.”

“The third one was just not a good ball for my receivers to have been able to make a play on that,” Tua added. “You know, it’s tough. You get an opportunity to play on Christmas Day against a really good team, and I go out there and really not being able to put my best foot forward for our team. I don’t think it’s time for us to blink. We just move on and we learn from it. We’ve got another tough team that we’ve got to go to and play.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson : “I still think he has a future here.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

on QB : “I still think he has a future here.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Saleh mentioned the report on FOX that the team is expected to move on from Wilson: “That report is all speculation. We’re not quitting on the young man.” ( Rosenblatt

Saleh added QB Mike White will be the starter for the rest of the season unless he is injured, yet would not commit to him being the long-term option saying the team is taking things one day at a time. (Brian Costello)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick was unwilling to put the blame on RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who fumbled the ball on what could have been a game-winning drive for New England.

“Rhamondre’s ball security has been pretty good all year,” Belichick said, via Pro Football Talk. “He had two hands on the ball, they’re running him back and they knock it out at the end. I’m not going to second-guess Rhamondre on what he did.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Patriots Mac Jones will be evaluated by the NFL for a possible fine for his low hit on QBwill be evaluated by the NFL for a possible fine for his low hit on Bengals Eli Apple , but is unlikely to be suspended. CB, but is unlikely to be suspended.

Jones said the following of his block on Apple: “I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way, to stop him from slowing down Tyquan [Thornton], who could make the tackle there … Split-second decision; definitely no intention to hurt anyone.” (Mike Reiss)

Patriots Hunter Henry is considered day-to-day after leaving the game against the Bengals with a knee injury. ( TEis considered day-to-day after leaving the game against the Bengals with a knee injury. ( Rapoport