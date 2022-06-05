AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, N’Keal Harry

Dolphins

New Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is happy with what QB Tua Tagovailoa has shown this offseason and believes he has the abilities and leadership to take Miami to the next level.

“I’m really excited about the reps that Tua (Tagovailoa) is getting in this offense,” McDaniel said, via DolphinsWire.com. “I’m excited about where he’s at. Today was – I talked to the team and I talked to him today specifically about – I’ve just been waiting for those moments where you have a slight obstacle. Tua is very, very critical on his ball placement and he’s a very accurate quarterback as a result. Yesterday, he had some throws that he demands better of himself… You’re going to have things that you don’t execute to perfection. You’re going to have people talking about how you’re not performing and guess what? No one cares. It’s about leading. He had a ton of energy and I was very, very happy with his effort today because it was one of the million reps you need at that position to handle the scrutiny, the pressure and all that stuff.”

“I think his teammates have really noticed a difference in him,” McDaniel said. “He’s opening up. He’s coming into his own in that regard and he’s been unbelievably coachable. He’s let his guard down and we’ve been able to keep his confidence high, which it should be right now for sure, while correcting and getting his game better, which is the ultimate goal for everyone. I’ve noticed since he’s been in the building a difference between then and now. Since we first got here, since April 4th started, I’ve noticed that directly and then a lot of people have spoke on it, that we are seeing a different side of him and he’s coming into his own as a young man in terms of his personality.”

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes that several members of the Jets’ 2020 draft class could be in danger of not making the team this year, including WR Denzel Mims , S Ashtyn Davis , DE Jabari Zuniga , and RB La’Mical Perine .

, S , DE , and RB . Jets GM Joe Douglas is excited about the potential of TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin , signed in free agency: “[Tyler] looks like he could be a nice under-the-radar find. I think C.J. and Conklin are going to make a pretty strong duo in this offense.”

is excited about the potential of TEs and , signed in free agency: “[Tyler] looks like he could be a nice under-the-radar find. I think C.J. and Conklin are going to make a pretty strong duo in this offense.” Douglas added they’re excited about DL Solomon Thomas, another free agent signing: “A guy who brings unbelievable intensity and effort every day. I feel like he’s a strong addition to an already solid defensive line.”

Patriots

Now that Patriots QB Mac Jones is in his second season, he’s starting to take on more of a leadership role with the team. Teammates are noticing a different, more confident Jones.

“It’s just at another level now,” Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He’s more comfortable, more confident. He knows what’s going on, and the muscle memory is there [from having gone through it] — OTAs, then camp, and the season. He’s just more locked in, more secure in his position.”

Patriots TE Dalton Keene suffered an injury during the first week of OTAs which, although minor, has been limiting him in practice, per Reiss.

suffered an injury during the first week of OTAs which, although minor, has been limiting him in practice, per Reiss. Reiss adds Patriots WR N’Keal Harry‘s best chance to make the roster might be to ask to switch to tight end.