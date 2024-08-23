AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Dolphins, Bills, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa made headlines recently after he criticized former HC Brian Flores‘ coaching strategy. Miami HC Mike McDaniel doesn’t believe Tagovailoa’s comments will distract them this year and he aims to keep their attention in the moment,

“Absolutely not,” McDaniel said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “In this world or in this league on a football team, you can’t hide. And if your mind’s somewhere else, you may not tell me, but you’ll show me. The supreme details, the little coaching points, all the things, the snap points. Something’s gonna give if your mind is elsewhere. We do our best to try to make it challenging enough so that’s always the case. And that’s why my conviction comes from my eyes, my ears, and being where I’m at.”

Bills

Bills DC Bobby Babich praised LB Joe Andreessen‘s performance in their recent preseason game against the Steelers: “He had a terrific game, and you can see the professionalism. But it’s one game. And the true test of any pro is consistency, and that’s what they look for and want in all their players.” (Sal Capaccio)

Patriots

Patriots Executive VP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf is hopeful about the offensive line despite their youth and past issues: “We’re excited about our offensive line group. We’re still working to find the correct combination in there, and I think we have the pieces in place to be able to compete.” (Mike Reiss)

Regarding second-round WR Ja’Lynn Polk , Van Pelt has been thrilled with the rookie’s progress: “He’s a competitor. He has unbelievable ball skills.” (Daniels)

: “His ability to separate is special. His speed down the field, his ability to run away from coverage and man coverage, all those things. And he’s really been tough at the catch point this year. So he’s getting stronger in that regard. Hoping to see him shine here in this next game.” (Doug Kyed) Thornton talked about his goals: “My personal goal is to be the best version of myself. Make a lot of plays and help this team win.” (Zack Cox)

New England LT Vederian Lowe is dealing with a minor oblique injury. (Daniels)