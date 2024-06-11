AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Xavier Worthy, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Buffalo had major changes in their receiver room this offseason, leaving them with second-round WR Keon Coleman headlining the new group. Bills QB Josh Allen spoke on what he likes about Coleman through their first practices together.

“Yeah, I think my first impressions are that he loves football,” Allen said, via Doug Farrar of the Toucdown Wire. “And that’s the No. 1 thing. Guys who love football and do things the right way typically play a long time in this league. So, he’s definitely got the makeup and the mindset.”

“He’s learning the playbook at an accelerated rate — we’re kind of throwing him into the fire in OTAs right now and forcing his hand there, which is good to see. But he’s handling it in stride. Physically, he’s a big guy who can move and drop his hips — he can move and catch a back-shoulder ball. The physical attributes are there, and it’s fun to play with that.”

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he wasn’t frustrated that he hasn’t received a contract extension, but wants the situation to get resolved quickly.

“Not frustrated,” Tagovailoa said, via Around The NFL. “I’m another word … but yeah.”

Tagovailoa added he was also neither annoyed nor bothered.

“Just want to get something done,” he said after pausing and laughing. “That’s it. Just want to get something done.”

Tagovailoa added that concerned wouldn’t be the correct term to describe what he’s feeling.

“Not concerned,” he said when asked if that described his current mood. “Concerned is not the right word. That’s way off from the word.”

Tagovailoa added that the two sides have had productive talks thus far and remain optimistic.

“I think there’s been a lot of progress at this point,” Tagovailoa said. “From where we started, there’s been a lot of progress. Now, you can ask the other question, ‘Then why aren’t we seeing an agreement?’ Well, that’s the tough part about it, that’s why it’s business. That’s why you’ve got one side and the other trying to meet in the middle.”

Patriots

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi went on The Pat McAfee Show and reported the Patriots were trying desperately to trade up and take Chiefs first-round WR Xavier Worthy.

“[Buffalo] had an opportunity to take a deal from New England. New England was in high-speed pursuit of Worthy,” Lombardi said. “They wanted Worthy badly. They were making calls to get that pick, and Buffalo had them on the phone.”