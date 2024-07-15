AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills OL Connor McGovern has played LG and RG throughout his first four seasons in the NFL despite being drafted as a C out of college. McGovern is moving back to center for the upcoming season, exactly where he wants to be.

“I would say center is my natural position,” McGovern said, via Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News. “So it’s just going back home.”

“I missed it a lot. I was drafted as a center originally. Then a new coaching staff came in and I got moved to guard. I always kind of sought my way back to center. Every time something happened, I’d play a little bit [at center] and I’d get moved back to guard. Now officially I can move back to center. So I’m very happy.”

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill explained his belief that QB Tua Tagovailoa deserves to be paid given what he has shown on the field since being drafted by Miami.

“For people to like to sit here and try to discredit Tua and say he’s not deserving of a contract is wild to me,” Hill said on SportsCenter. “A lot of guys on the team understand his value and understand that we need him. We need his leadership, we need the mindset that he brings into each and every week. It’s there. It’s almost like Terminator, man. I feel like he should be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.” “From Tua’s development and where he’s come from and where he is now, that should speak volumes to a lot of people,” Hill added. “Like a lot of people can say, ‘Oh, he has coach (Mike) McDaniel calling plays. Oh, he has XYZ receivers,’ or ‘He’s got all these playmakers,’ but at the end of the day, you still got to get those playmakers the ball, you feel me? You’ve got to be able to prepare each and every week with the same mindset knowing that you got crazy defensive ends coming around the edge trying to take your head off. There’s a lot that goes into it.” Jets Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says his summer is now over after a trip to Egypt and now a golf tournament, putting an end to his plans before returning to prepare for the upcoming season. “My Achilles feels good, you know, I felt really good at the end of last year,” Rodgers said. “There’s always that kind of plateau part. It’s just about getting back into it. I felt good all spring. I had a beautiful trip to Egypt. This is like the last marker. Summer’s over on Sunday. Walking up on 18 is like super bittersweet, but it’s fun to be out.”