AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Jerod Mayo, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said he doesn’t have any further information on CB Taron Johnson , who left Sunday’s game with a forearm injury. (Joe Buscaglia)

said he doesn’t have any further information on CB , who left Sunday’s game with a forearm injury. (Joe Buscaglia) Bills QB Josh Allen had a quick x-ray of his ankle after the game and noted that his left hand is fine after he dealt with issues with it on Sunday. (Alaina Getzenberg)

Dolphins

The NFL has been in contact with the Dolphins Tyreek Hill and DL Calais Campbell being handcuffed by Miami-Dade Police before the team’s game and has no further comment on the incident at this time. ( about WRand DLbeing handcuffed by Miami-Dade Police before the team’s game and has no further comment on the incident at this time. ( Tom Pelissero

Miami-Dade Police released a statement regarding the incident, with one officer being investigated by the department for his conduct and placed on administrative duties, per Barry Jackson.

Hill said he had “no idea” why he ended up in handcuffs. (Pelissero)

Campbell said he was placed in handcuffs for “disobeying a direct order” but was not charged or arrested. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Patriots

Patriots owner Robert Kraft commented on his decision to hire HC Jerod Mayo, who got his first win Sunday against the Bengals.

“I just thought having him (Mayo) and Eliot (Wolf) and Matt Groh, they’re all sort of green now. They’ve all been here,” Kraft told Karen Guregian of MassLive.com. “But the responsibilities, at least on Eliot, and especially Jerod, are huge. I’m always thinking about what’s right for the long term. Our businesses are private. I don’t need to make reports to Wall Street every 90 days. I do what the right thing is strategically long term. And I think I’ve done that with Jerod. I’m going to do what my gut tells me, and stay with it until I’m convinced it’s not right.”

Mayo on the performance of RB Rhamondre Stevenson against the Bengals: “I’ve always believed he’s one of the best running backs in the league.” (Mark Daniels)

Mayo after his first win as a head coach: "We still left a lot of plays out there but we're going to enjoy this one." (Chad Graff)

Patriots S Jabrill Peppers said he could barely walk because of his hip on Saturday after he aggravated it at practice Friday and got two hours of sleep that night. (Chris Mason)