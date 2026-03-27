AFC Notes: Tyrod Taylor, Bills’ Draft Visits, Jets, Dolphins’ Draft Visits

Bills

Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder has a 30 visit set up with the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)

has a 30 visit set up with the Bills. (Ryan Fowler) LSU S A.J. Haulcy will take a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Fowler) Miami CB Keionte Scott listed the Bills as one of his formal Combine interviews. (Justin Melo)

Dolphins

Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion has a 30 visit scheduled with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson)

has a 30 visit scheduled with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson) Georgia State WR Ted Hurst will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler) Clemson LB Wade Woodaz met with the Dolphins in person around his pro day. (Justin Melo)

met with the Dolphins in person around his pro day. (Justin Melo) Washington OL Carver Willis had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (Justin Melo) SMU WR Jordan Hudson said he visited the Dolphins. (Joseph Hoyt)

said he visited the Dolphins. (Joseph Hoyt) Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr. said he’ll visit the Dolphins. He’ll count as a local visit. (Jordan McPherson)

Jets

The Jets aren’t in a hurry to figure out their backup quarterback situation, according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.

Rosenblatt adds that former Jets QB Tyrod Taylor and former Ravens QB Cooper Rush could be two veteran candidates to fill that role.

While Saints QB Spencer Rattler and Titans QB Will Levis seem available on the surface, New York isn’t willing to trade anything significant for a quarterback who isn’t a part of their long-term plans.

Rosenblatt added that he believes the team will pick either Ohio State DE Arvell Reese or Texas Tech DE David Bailey at the second-overall pick, with Reese being the favorite.

Rosenblatt believes that there’s a very realistic chance that RB Breece Hall plays on the franchise tag, while adding that the two sides will try to come to a long-term deal this summer.