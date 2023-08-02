AFC Notes: Tytus Howard, Calvin Ridley, Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

An NFC East personnel director tells Matt Lombardo of Fanbuzz.com that while disgruntled Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is one of the best players at his position, it could be difficult to find a trade partner.

“The problem for the Colts is that he’s a terrific player, but Indy might not get his actual value in return,” the personnel director tells Lombardo. “Especially since he’s going to want a new deal with only one year left on his current contract.”

The teams specifically mentioned by Lombardo’s sources as potential trade spots for Taylor include the Bears, Chiefs, and Patriots.

Aaron Wilson reports that the Colts worked out TE LaMichael Pettway on Tuesday.

Jaguars

Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor has been impressed with what they’ve seen from first-round OT Anton Harrison this summer.

“The biggest thing expected of him is that he gets better every single day,” Taylor said of Harrison, via JaguarsWire.com. “You want to continue to push him and continue to see that growth keep going. We don’t expect today where he’s going to be in week one. We want to see a lot of growth in that time, and so far, we’ve seen that day-to-day with him.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said that Harrison will be limited with a shoulder injury and added WR Calvin Ridley would be limited as well with a toe issue. (Michael DiRocco)

said that Harrison will be limited with a shoulder injury and added WR would be limited as well with a toe issue. (Michael DiRocco) Ridley’s toe soreness was later found to be related to his cleats and he is feeling better now that he switched them out. (Mark Long)

Texans

Texans RT Tytus Howard‘s new three-year, $56 million extension includes an $18 million signing bonus, $36.02 million fully guaranteed, and has base salaries of $2.202 million guaranteed, $14 million guaranteed, $15.5 million, and $17.5 million. It also includes up to $500,000 annually in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)