AFC Notes: Vance Joseph, Marquise Brown, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto reflected on last year’s disastrous 70-20 loss to the Dolphins, saying Denver’s defensive players made it a point of emphasis to work harder for DC Vance Joseph going forward.

“Yeah, I mean that game, it happened (Miami scoring 70 vs. Denver in 2023), and obviously we looked at it as players that we got to do more for V.J. at that point,” Bonitto said, via NFL.com. “He was putting us in great positions, and we just had to play better effort and integrity and stuff like that. So, hats off to him, he kept going and coaching and blocked out the outside noise. Obviously, we are having a lot of success right now so he’s just a great coach to be around. He’s a great coach to have a positive mindset.”

As for Bonitto being tied for second in the NFL with nine sacks, he credited their coaching staff and fellow edge rushers Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Jonathon Cooper.

“Yeah, it’s a collection of things,” Bonitto said. “Obviously, it starts with the coaching staff, they’re always giving us good game plans every week. Making sure that we have the best success to go out there and make plays. Then, on top of that, the guys that I’m rushing with, whether it’s Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, Jonathon Cooper, and even the guys that come off the bench that just do a good job of rushing well together. Obviously, the back end that we have makes it easy, too. So, it’s just a collective effort.”

Joseph is positioning himself to be a head coaching candidate this offseason as well. Although Bonitto would be sad to see him go, he’d be happy for Joseph in the end.

“I would be pretty sad, but knowing that he can go out there and have more for himself would definitely make me happy,” Bonitto said. “I know for a lot of guys too. Just knowing that he could have those type of opportunities and his name coming up in conversations like that, I would be really happy for him.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Marquise Brown (shoulder) is getting close to returning: “[He’s making very good progress. He’s another one who’s excited to get out there and get going.” (Adam Teicher)

Raiders