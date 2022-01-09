AFC Notes: Vic Fangio, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos HC Vic Fangio is happy with the culture he helped create in Denver.

“We, the whole organization, take pride in that,” Fangio said, via NFL.com. “Is it what we want? Is it good enough? No. But you can’t think the things you’re doing good aren’t good enough because other things aren’t good enough. OK? Those have got to stay there. And when you get good enough at other things, that’s your foundation, if you follow what I’m saying.”

Broncos GM George Paton released the following statement after firing Fangio Sunday morning.

“I have tremendous respect for Vic and all he’s accomplished in the NFL. Over the past year, I appreciate his partnership, friendship and the tireless work-ethic he demonstrated as our head coach,” he said via KUSA’s Mike Klis. “Vic will continue to have great success in this league, and I thank him for everything he did for the Broncos as well as me personally. Looking ahead, there’s a lot of work to be done for us to take the next step. Winning is not easy, and we’re going to embrace the opportunity to improve in every single area of our operation…

“Our search to find the next head coach of the Broncos will be a comprehensive, collaborative process. We’re approaching it with an open mind and look forward to spending time with some outstanding candidates. With the foundation in place, progress made and resources we have to get better. We will find an outstanding leader and head coach for the Broncos and our fans.”

Broncos

Broncos RT Bobby Massie missed Saturday’s game vs. Kansas City after slipping on some ice in the morning. (Klis)

missed Saturday’s game vs. Kansas City after slipping on some ice in the morning. (Klis) Fangio added he is proud to be the team’s head coach despite the record: “A bunch of fighters and competitors. I think you saw it all year. That’s what these guys are. Proud to be associated with them. Not proud of our record. I know it’s not good enough, I get it. But I’m proud to be associated with our players.” (Klis)

Broncos LT Garett Bolles said he is disappointed by the teams 7-10 record: “I am going to sum it up in two words: It sucks. This closest group I have been around in five years.” (Troy Renck)

said he is disappointed by the teams 7-10 record: “I am going to sum it up in two words: It sucks. This closest group I have been around in five years.” (Troy Renck) However, Bolles is confident things will get better: “We have a great GM in George Paton who is going to turn this around. I promise you all it’s going to be a lot different next year.” (Renck)

Broncos QB Drew Lock believes he is a starter in the NFL and admitted he played through a shoulder injury. (Renck)

believes he is a starter in the NFL and admitted he played through a shoulder injury. (Renck) Broncos RB Melvin Gordon said Chiefs LB Melvin Ingram made a great play on the fumble: “Seeing Melvin (Ingram) of all people, who I kind of look up to, made the play, but it just happened so fast I don’t think I really had full control of the ball yet. I was trying to spin and get out the way to try to stop from getting a loss. He made a great play, and I’ve got to be better there. I don’t know—it was a tough one.” (Klis)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said RB Darrel Williams injured his big toe vs. Denver, while WR Tyreek Hill has a sore hill. (Nate Taylor)

said RB injured his big toe vs. Denver, while WR has a sore hill. (Nate Taylor) Reid added he wasn’t surprised by LB Nick Bolton ‘s fumble return for a touchdown: “He did the same thing at Missouri where he led the conference in tackles.” (Aaron Ladd)

‘s fumble return for a touchdown: “He did the same thing at Missouri where he led the conference in tackles.” (Aaron Ladd) Per Reid, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is “alright” after coming up hobbled late in the game. (PFT)

Raiders