AFC Notes: Von Miller, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills OLB Von Miller said he feels like he can play through his knee injury and is hopeful to return for Week 14 against the Jets: “I do feel like I can play through that. So, I’m just gonna wait a little bit, wait a little bit, let the swelling go down for about seven to 10 days. And hopefully, right before the Jets game, I will be back.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel had high praise for LT Terron Armstead and thinks he’ll be able to play through a pectoral injury as long as he’s still productive: “[He] continues to impress me as an individual and a teammate.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

As for RB Raheem Mostert (knee), McDaniel said he thinks Mostert could be available for Sunday's game. (Adam Beasley)

Jets

Jets first-round WR Garrett Wilson believes his criticism last week resonated within the locker room.

“Honestly, I feel like people were happy I said it. And to come back like this and play the way we did on offense this week, that’s what you want to do. This is what we should be doing,” Wilson said, via PFT.

Jets HC Robert Saleh was impressed with UDFA RB Zonovan Knight in his debut for the team, as he had over 100 total yards: “He was juicy as a runner, getting north and south. He’s a one-cut runner, which is kind of the staple of our scheme, and he played fast, he played physical.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Saleh is confident that QB Mike White will handle the pressure of a critical Week 13 game against the Vikings: "He's very calm, very cool, very coachable. Great presence in the pocket. Quick delivery. Processes quickly. Gets the ball where it needs to go. It's almost like he lowers his heartbeat. It's not big for him." (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Regarding the Patriots’ Thursday Night game against the Bills, S Adrian Phillips recalled last year’s 33-21 loss to Buffalo in the season finale.

“We went out there and it was, what, negative-one? Went out there and basically got our face kicked in,” said Phillips, via Nick O’Malley of MassLive.

Phillips reiterated that they are acknowledging last year’s defeat and things they can pull from the loss.

“You definitely think about (the loss), but you don’t harp on that,” Phillips said. “You look at what they did and how they were able to control the game and the plays that they were able to make. You think about them not punting the ball basically for two games. It’s a big deal. But at the same time, you can’t let that consume you.”

Phillips added that they are facing a different Bills team and must stay focused.

“It’s a whole different team, a whole different mindset. It’s our first time playing these guys. We’ve got another one coming up soon. You go out there with a clear head and say, ‘Hey, everybody do their jobs to the best of their abilities and the outcome will be the outcome.’”