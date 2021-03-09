AFC Notes: Von Miller, Broncos, Raiders

Since signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Utah, WR Tim Patrick has exceeded expectations at every opportunity. He was Denver’s most reliable wide receiver in 2020, catching 51 passes for 742 yards and six touchdowns. While at first glance he would appear to be the projected No. 4 receiver on the depth chart behind returning No. 1 Courtland Sutton and 2020 rookies Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, Patrick isn’t planning on letting up now with his approach to the 2021 season.

“The same way I always look at it,” Patrick said via KUSA’s Mike Klis. “I’ve been in this situation the past two years. I usually just do what’s best for the team and I just work hard. I know sooner or later I’m going to get my chance and make sure I’m ready when my number is called. That’s all I can do right now. They have full control of my career right now. I’m just going to let the cards play.”

Patrick is due to be a restricted free agent this offseason and the Broncos will need to decide what tender to place on him. Klis says that while the second-round tender price of $3.38 million is more than teams usually pay for their No. 4 receiver, he doesn’t expect the Broncos to place the original round tender on Patrick and risk losing him for nothing, especially because they view him as their most reliable returning receiver. For his part, Patrick relishes the chance to beat expectations again in 2021.

“I see myself as a No. 1 to be honest,” he said. “When you really look at the nitty-gritty of what I do, I don’t get many chances, but I make the most out of every chance I get. I have the least amount of targets among receivers who have the same amount of yards as me. Just imagine if I would have got 30 more targets I could have easily been a 1,000-yard receiver this year.