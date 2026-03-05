AFC Notes: Von Miller, Bryan Cook, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Von Miller concluded his contract with the Commanders and is set to be an unrestricted free agent. When appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Miller made clear that if he isn’t re-signed by Washington, he would like a return to the Denver Broncos.

“If something were to happen and I’m not a Washington Commander, then I would love to go to the Denver Broncos,” Miller said. “I didn’t get that chance to have closure. I didn’t get to walk into the stadium and be like, ‘OK, this is my last game’ or ‘I’m gonna do this with the fans.’ I didn’t get that closure. So, I would love to have closure with the Denver Broncos. And if, hey, the Commanders don’t want me, the Denver Broncos don’t want me, there’s a team out there that’s gonna pick me up that would love to have my tricks on their roster. I just play it by ear. This is my second time around doing it. I kind of know what to expect. Just got to make the best out of whatever decision I get.”

Chargers

Daniel Popper of The Athletic takes a look at 14 prospects who the Chargers could consider with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to address positions of need:

Popper notes that Auburn DE Keldric Faulk has experience as an edge rusher and interior lineman, but might not be an "immediate impact" prospect.

Popper's favorite edge rusher is Clemson's T.J. Parker, who plays well as a pass rusher and run defender.

Popper thinks Miami DE Akheem Mesidor turning 25 before the NFL Draft will factor into his draft profile. Regardless, Popper could see him making an impact "right away."

Although Popper views Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell as someone with upside as a pass rusher, he doesn't provide much impact as a run defender.

Popper has some concerns about Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas' smaller frame translating in the NFL.

As for their interior offensive line, Popper could see Penn State G Vega Ioane being "long gone" by the time of Los Angeles' pick, given there is a lack of top-end guards in this year's class.

Popper considers Florida DT Caleb Banks as a "big, powerful, athletic interior player with eye-popping flashes." However, he was limited to just three games in 2025 because of a foot injury.

Popper thinks Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald would fit well alongside Teair Tart.

As for Clemson DT Peter Woods, Popper isn't as enamored of him as Banks or McDonald,

Regardless of Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy missing all of last season with a torn ACL, Popper points out that he is comfortable in press coverage and smothers receivers at the line of scrimmage.

With fellow Tennessee CB Colton Hood, Popper could see him struggling in zone coverage if Los Angeles uses a similar system to what former DC Jesse Minter ran.

Popper notes that Clemson CB Avieon Terrell excels in both inside and outside roles and has good vision for zone coverage.

Popper feels that South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse struggled with locating the ball and attacking passes at their catch point.

Popper views Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq as someone who is an "obvious fit" for OC Mike McDaniel's system and can line up in multiple receiver roles.

Chiefs

When taking a look at free agents who could land big contracts on the open market, Tom Pelissero could see Chiefs S Bryan Cook earning the largest payday among free-agent safeties, around $15 million per year.