AFC Notes: Vonn Bell, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals CB Mike Hilton said having S Vonn Bell back will help him as a defender and they already have good communication on the field.

“With Vonn back, for me personally, having that extra voice at my rear, it takes a lot off my shoulders and lets me settle down and play my game,” Hilton said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “Another voice who knows the system and knows how to win. The energy was there. Once the football gets thrown around, it gets you going. But you could just tell from our first snap our communication is where it needs to be.”

Bengals LB Logan Wilson thinks their defense had good communication in practice this week and was making a lot of adjustments.

“I feel like we had really good communication out there,” Wilson said. “Even though a lot of us have been in the system now and know what we should be doing and what we should be in, but just even saying it, making sure we’re all on the same page can get us playing high-level football. While we’re making adjustments on the front with the D-line, we can hear the adjustments in the back end going on. It’s just how we gelled and created this system and our safeties have to do a lot of adjusting.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said LB David Ojabo (knee) is expected to return sometime during training camp.

“His timeline, I believe, is somewhere in training camp,” said Harbaugh, via Matt Ryan of the team’s site. “It won’t be minicamp, but it’s at some point in time once we get back for training camp.”

As for Lamar Jackson skipping voluntary workouts, Harbaugh said it’s typical for players to miss this time of the year.

“It’s just this time of year. It’s a voluntary time,” Harbaugh said. “It’s really not something that we comment on. We can’t, and that’s just the time of year it is. So, I can’t speak for anybody that’s not here. I pretty much know the different reasons guys aren’t here most of the time, but not always. Nobody’s required to tell you exactly what’s going on, so I’m not really specifically going to be able to comment on anybody that way. But the guys who were here were great, flying around, and those are the guys we had a great time coaching.”

Steelers

Steelers’ veteran QB Russell Wilson had high praise of QB Justin Fields and thinks he can “strike fear” into defenses with his athletic ability.

“Justin is obviously one of the most talented guys in the NFL,” Wilson said, via Tom Benz of Tribune Live. “You know all the things he can do. The player, the quarterback that he is. He’s dynamic. It’s all about us winning. That’s the focus. I think it would strike fear in some defenses, that’s for sure.”

Wilson called Fields a capable “franchise quarterback.”

“Justin is a franchise quarterback. He’s a guy that can do a lot of amazing things. So, we have two dynamic guys that can do a lot of special things,” Wilson said.