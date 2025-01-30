AFC Notes: Vrabel Explains Josh McDaniels Hire, Dalton Kincaid, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills TE Dawson Knox revealed TE Dalton Kincaid was playing through a torn PCL in one knee with his other knee banged up as well: “It’s insane what he’s played through.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)
- Buffalo DT Jordan Phillips said he would return if the team is interested but doesn’t see himself going elsewhere for another season: “I’m not retiring… but this is the only place I’m gonna play.” (Alaina Getzenberg)
- Bills QB Josh Allen said he suffered a wrist injury on the two-point attempt before halftime: “Got crunched up a little bit, was able to finish the game, but some swelling and stuff today.” (Getzenberg)
- Bills CB Rasul Douglas is open to returning to Buffalo but the team could elect to prioritize saving money to extend CB Christian Benford and Douglas’ market could be stronger elsewhere. (Jeremy Fowler)
Jets
- When taking a look at the Jets bringing in Aaron Glenn as head coach, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated points out that the organization’s decision to fire HC Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas during the season allowed them time to fully determine what they were looking for in their next candidate.
- Breer mentions how New York interviewed Mike Vrabel, Ron Rivera, and former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff before the end of the season.
- Breer writes that Glenn gave a “much clearer vision and plan” in this year’s hiring cycle compared to what New York interviewed him in 2021. Breer also points out how Glenn impressed the Jets’ brass during his virtual interview.
- Similarly, Breer mentions how GM Darren Mougey showed a “clear vision and plan for the team.”
Patriots
Patriots new HC Mike Vrabel made headlines by bringing back Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator. Vrabel said he thinks McDaniels’ ability to coach quarterbacks and provide a versatile scheme were marquee reasons for hiring McDaniels.
“When you talk about Josh, I just think schematically the way he teaches the quarterback, the versatility in the offense, and the base foundation of the offense,” Vrabel said, via CBS Boston. “His growth, I think, in that offense, trying to put conflict on the defense in the way he structures a gameplan, in the way that he calls the gameplan.”
Vrabel played under McDaniels during his playing years with the Patriots from 2001-2008. He reiterated how McDaniels has “evolved” as a coach over the years.
“Having gone against him and having seen the system here as a player, and that’s evolved. There is a lot more to it than that. I know that he’s — in our conversations, worked hard and studied, visited, and met with people. We’re going to continue to add things that we feel helps our players and give us an advantage to score touchdowns and take care of the football.”
