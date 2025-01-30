AFC Notes: Vrabel Explains Josh McDaniels Hire, Dalton Kincaid, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Patriots

Patriots new HC Mike Vrabel made headlines by bringing back Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator. Vrabel said he thinks McDaniels’ ability to coach quarterbacks and provide a versatile scheme were marquee reasons for hiring McDaniels.

“When you talk about Josh, I just think schematically the way he teaches the quarterback, the versatility in the offense, and the base foundation of the offense,” Vrabel said, via CBS Boston. “His growth, I think, in that offense, trying to put conflict on the defense in the way he structures a gameplan, in the way that he calls the gameplan.”

Vrabel played under McDaniels during his playing years with the Patriots from 2001-2008. He reiterated how McDaniels has “evolved” as a coach over the years.

“Having gone against him and having seen the system here as a player, and that’s evolved. There is a lot more to it than that. I know that he’s — in our conversations, worked hard and studied, visited, and met with people. We’re going to continue to add things that we feel helps our players and give us an advantage to score touchdowns and take care of the football.”