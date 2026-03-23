AFC Notes: Wan’Dale Robinson, Contracts, Visits, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts signed CB Cameron Mitchell to a one-year deal worth $1.22 million in base value, including a $25,000 signing bonus and a $1.145 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year deal worth $1.22 million in base value, including a $25,000 signing bonus and a $1.145 million salary. (Wilson) The Colts signed CB Cam Taylor-Britt to a one-year deal worth $1.402 million in base value, with $687,500 fully guaranteed, including a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)

to a one-year deal worth $1.402 million in base value, with $687,500 fully guaranteed, including a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson) The Colts signed WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to a one-year deal worth $1.402 million in base value, with $437,500 fully guaranteed, including a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)

to a one-year deal worth $1.402 million in base value, with $437,500 fully guaranteed, including a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson) The Colts signed LB Akeem Davis-Gaither to a one-year deal worth $2.725 million in base value, with $1.5 million fully guaranteed, including a $1 million signing bonus and a $1.215 million salary. (Wilson)

Texans

South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore will have a 30 visit with the Texans. (Tony Pauline)

will have a 30 visit with the Texans. (Tony Pauline) South Carolina State CB Jarod Washington met with the Texans at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Texans at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Clemson LB Wade Woodaz had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Justin Melo) Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. will meet with the Texans after his pro day. (Cody Carpentier)

Titans

New Titans WR Wan’Dale Robinson said the coaching staff wanted a wide receiver for second-year QB Cam Ward who is always open.

“If you just watch the tape, him being able to create plays outside of the pocket, that’s what really stands out,” Robinson said, via ESPN. “For me, being that valuable target, always being able to be open for a guy. They told me that they needed somebody like that. So that was really what got me, and just being able to grow with a young quarterback to see where he can get to. My job is to get open. Just go out there and get open for Cam, and the targets will come.”

Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion will take a 30 visit with the Titans. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Titans. (Ryan Fowler) Memphis OT Travis Burke will take a 30 visit with the Titans. (Justin Melo)