AFC Notes: Will Anderson, Brian Callahan, Ja’Marr Chase, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OLB Josh Allen said Falcons S Jessie Bates gave him a “rundown” of what to expect from new DC Ryan Nielsen.

“Jessie who played under him, you know, he’s a guy that I went up to, like ‘Hey, how’s Coach Nielsen?’” Allen said, via Jamal St. Cyr of News4Jax. “He gave me the little rundown of, you know, what to expect. But it seemed like guys like playing for him and guys are gonna become the best, you know if they follow ‘the way,’ in a way. So, you know, I think it could be a real difference in Jacksonville.”

Texans

Texans DE Will Anderson would love to cap off his rookie season by winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, something he had as a goal coming into the NFL. He also told the media at the Pro Bowl that he is looking forward to what Houston can accomplish next season.

“It was on my goal sheet, 100 percent,” Anderson told NFL.com. “It was marked big on my goal sheet: NFL Defensive Rooke of the Year. Just to be in this position is a blessing.”

“Yeah, I think it would be great,” Anderson added on QB C.J. Stroud potentially winning the Offensive Player of the Year. “I know C.J.’s been unbelievable this year. Hats off to him. He helped us win a lot of games and if it wasn’t for C.J., I don’t know where we would be. He helped us do a lot of things and achieve a lot of things this year. It would be very special just to have that type of history going into Texas, but more so for the city and the team.”

“I’m so excited about next season, I can’t stop thinking about it,” Anderson concluded. “How much better we’re going to get. You get in some more players who have that same mindset, that same mentality and just keep building off of that. So, I can’t wait for next year.”

Titans

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase was asked about new Titans HC Brian Callahan and had high praise for his former offensive coordinator.

“That’s one of my best friends,” Chase told Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “I love him to death. I hate to see him leave, but it’s nice to see him get a head job. He’s a good coach, he loves his players. We always had good conversations. I think he’s a great guy. The Titans are fortunate to get him. I think it will be fun, seeing him do what he does. It’s a new opportunity, and we’ll see what kind of playmakers he can (develop) and get the most out of them.”

“I think he’ll do great,” Chase added. “He has a great mastermind in setting up his players, the way he wants to set them up to get them the ball. I will always speak highly of him. We all hate to see him leave, but it’s a great opportunity for him.”