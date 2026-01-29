AFC Notes: Will Howard, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Dylan Fairchild emerged as the Bengals’ starting left guard as a rookie, but hasn’t received any accolades for his contributions. Fairchild isn’t upset that he didn’t make it to the all-rookie team and is looking internally to see where he can improve.

“I believe comparison is the thief of joy,” Fairchild said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “I just look at myself and try to see how good I can be. I can’t control all those other guys and how good they are. Of course, that’s the level I want. But I can play like a Pro Bowler. I can play like an All-Pro. At the end of the day, I don’t make decisions. I just keep playing. Control what I can control.”

Fairchild is glad to be a part of a “high-powered offense.”

“I feel like this is a very unique team. We have a high-powered offense, and we have a niche for passing the ball, I tell you that,” Fairchild said. “And I love it. I like video games. I play Madden. I love throwing go balls.”

Fairchild wants to put a lot of focus on the fundamentals of both run and pass protection this offseason.

“Doubling down on all our fundamentals,” Fairchild said. “Pass and run. I know that Coach Peters has done a great job this year teaching us those fundamentals. Breaking down for every single guy, breaking down what he wants and what our specific set of fundamentals are. Hands are a big thing I need to continue to develop. Just like my strikes, my combinations. Playing long. These are tools and things that we use that are essential. True mastery of it all is to develop all the tools that you have and use them when they need to be used. That’s why O-linemen have our tool belt. There are different situations and different times you use your tools. True mastery of anything is sharpening those tools where you can use any one of them at any time, and that’s kind of where I want to be.”

Browns

Matt Zenitz reports that the Browns have requested to interview Ravens offensive assistant Danny Breyer for their pass game coordinator role.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy was asked if he would like for QB Aaron Rodgers to return to Pittsburgh for another season.

“That’s nice the way he asked that,” a chuckling McCarthy said to the question, via ESPN. “I mean definitely. I don’t see why you wouldn’t. … I have spoken to Aaron, and so that’s really where we are there, but I was able to sit back and watch the games and watch most of the Pittsburgh games on TV and I thought he was a great asset for the team.”

McCarthy added that he’s excited to work with QB Will Howard, who will likely compete for the starting role if Rodgers doesn’t come back.

“I’m really excited about Will Howard,” McCarthy said. “He’s someone that I thought really came on there at Ohio State. I’m anxious to work with him. It’d be great to have Aaron back. But Will and Mason [Rudolph], I’m really, really excited to get started with those guys.”

McCarthy has specialized in developing quarterbacks and he will take that expertise into Pittsburgh, who is unsettled at the position.

“The quarterback position, to me, is a huge challenge because you don’t have the individual time that the other positions have,” McCarthy said about his process. “But really finding time, being efficient with your workload capacity and making sure those guys get the fundamental training. So just never really deviating from the old school way that has worked for decades.”

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Steelers are expected to hire Commanders defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons to a “prominent defensive role.”