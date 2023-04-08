AFC Notes: Will Levis, Calvin Ridley, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, multiple teams around the league believe that Kentucky QB Will Levis could be a good fit for the Colts.

“I recently caught up with Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, who said several teams picking in the top 10 have done their homework on Will Levis,” Fowler said. “The Indianapolis Colts, who hold the No. 4 overall pick, worked out Levis on Thursday in Lexington. I’ve spoken to multiple teams that are linking the Colts to Levis as a good fit, considering he’s a sturdy pocket passer who fits the mold of past Colts quarterbacks.”

The Colts are set to host Ball State WR Yo’Heinz Tyler at their local prospect day on April 10, per Aaron Wilson.

According to Wilson, Indianapolis hosted Kentucky QB Will Levis for a private workout on Thursday, and is also scheduled to take a pre-draft visit with the team.

Jaguars

When speaking on Episode 1 of The Hunt by the Jaguars’ official site, GM Trent Baalke said they always had respect for WR Calvin Ridley, which led to them acquiring him from Atlanta.

“The Calvin thing came up because you’re always looking. I always have had a lot of respect for his game. We just felt like the time was now to move on Calvin and certainly glad we did at that time,” said Baalke.

Baalke mentioned they were glad to sign CB Tre Herndon and S Andrew Wingard to extensions.

“But we’re certainly happy with you know getting Tre re-signed, getting Dewy re-signed, getting Calvin you know on board. All of the decisions we make you know, there’s a lot of collaboration that goes into it and we’re just glad that the players that are here for the majority want to stay here.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans says he plans to play S Jimmie Ward at his natural position this season.

“Of course, everyone knows Jimmie wants to play safety,” Ryans said, via Click2Houston.com. “But in talking to Jimmie last year, I always told him, when you play the nickel position and you can play the safety position, it just opens up a lot more avenues for you, and that’s what it’s done for Jimmie. Jimmie has been very fun to work with because he’s jumped into that nickel role, and he thrived in the role, made probably more plays than he’s made playing safety, so Jimmie can play anywhere, but I’m going to play him at safety.”

“Initially you want to bring guys in who know exactly how I want things done, how our culture will be set,” Ryans added. “You want to bring those guys in but also knowing it doesn’t just work that day. To be able to get a guy like Jimmie Ward is very vital for our defense. Jimmie is a guy, he plays safety in our scheme. He’s played nickel. Jimmie is a veteran guy who’s played a lot of football. With the younger guys that we have, we have a very young group, young nucleus of players who are talented. I feel like Jimmie can come in and just help those guys, aside from the football aspect but also just off the field, just how to be a true pro. That’s what Jimmie provides and brings to those guys, and excited to get a guy who can do it and the leadership role he can provide off the field, and on the field Jimmie is still playing football at a high level. So, to add a safety who can make dynamic plays for us was very vital.”

Ryans also commented on the addition of former Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz and said he can be a quality starting tight end for the team in 2023.

“I think Dalton has shown that he can make some plays in the passing game, in the vertical passing game, so I’m excited to add him,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “I think tight end is a very quarterback-friendly position, easy completions. Dalton has done a really good job of expanding his game, becoming a better blocker, as well. I think all around we’ve got a quality starting tight end in Dalton.”