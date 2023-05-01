AFC Notes: Will Levis, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OT Walker Little is excited to earn his starting opportunity when training camp comes around.

“We haven’t really talked at all about where guys are starting, where we’re going to be placed,” Little said, via Jags Wire. “I just want an opportunity to play. That’s what any player wants on the team. I’ll get a chance in training camp and hopefully, I can play well, prove myself, and earn a starting spot.”

Little added that he’s earned reps on both sides of the offensive line and feels comfortable at both left and right tackle.

“I feel like I’ve got so many reps, especially in the past two years, at both that I feel comfortable playing both sides at this point,” Little said. “I’ve worked really hard to make both feel natural for me and I think I’ve finally gotten to that point where playing right, playing left feels virtually the same.”

Jaguars DT Davon Hamilton signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension with the Jaguars that has $23 million in guarantees including $20 million fully guaranteed at signing, a $10 million signing bonus, and a $7.5 million option bonus due in 2024. There are annual per-game roster bonuses worth $500,00 and the contract has two void years for salary cap purposes. (Over the Cap)

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio is glad to see fans excited after taking C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. but wants to make sure the roster is ready for Week 1.

“If the fans are excited, that’s great,” Caserio said, via Kristie Reiken of the Associated Press. “I think they’ll be more excited when we win games. We’re a long way away from playing our first game here in September.”

Stroud is committed to working hard and taking his new career in the NFL “very, very seriously.”

“I know that it’s meant to be,” Stroud said. “And I know that, with this franchise, it’s going be something that I’m really going to take very, very seriously and I’m going to work my tail off to get some wins.”

Caserio said Stroud or Anderson must earn the opportunity to start.

“In the future days here they have to earn the respect and the trust of their teammates,” Caserio said. “They haven’t really earned anything to this point and they’re certainly not entitled to anything.”

Titans

Titans QB Will Levis had a tough time traveling home from Kansas City after not being selected in the first round of the draft and opting to return to Connecticut. However, as soon as he got home he found out he was being selected by Tennessee.

“I literally walked through the door as my name got called,” Levis said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I got the call and it just all happened bang, bang, bang!”

“It’s not going to change my work ethic, regardless if I went first overall or 33rd,” Levis added. “I can’t let the circumstances dictate my work ethic. I ended up where I was meant to be, and I’m just looking forward to competing and getting started.”