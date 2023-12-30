AFC Notes: Will Levis, Michael Pittman, Mike Tomlin, Colts, Steelers, Titans

Colts
- CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry lists Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. as a likely franchise tag candidate. The tag number for receivers is projected by Corry to be $20.714 million.
- Colts HC Shane Steichen said Pittman Jr. has cleared the league’s concussion protocol and will play in Week 17, via Mike Chappell.
- Steichen also indicated they’ve ruled out RB Zack Moss (forearm) from Sunday’s game against the Raiders. (Chappell)
Steelers
- Neither Dan Graziano nor Jeremy Fowler are buying the talk that Mike Tomlin could be in trouble with the Steelers.
- Fowler admits that contract talks after the season will be telling, but an outright firing would come as a surprise to him.
- Albert Breer of SI.com doesn’t think the Steelers will fire Tomlin and he’d guess right now that he won’t be traded either.
- However, Breer isn’t ruling out the possibility of a trade if a team like the Chargers or Raiders calls the Steelers and is willing to pay Tomlin $20 million per year.
Titans
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel said QB Will Levis (ankle) is “in line” to start Week 17, via Jim Wyatt.
