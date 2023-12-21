AFC Notes: Will Levis, Ryan Tannehill, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts first-round QB Anthony Richardson will miss the rest of his rookie season but is hopeful he can get back to throwing the football at the end of this month. “They said 16 weeks after the surgery, but hopefully I’m trying to push to get [back],’’ Richardson said, via Mike Chappell of CBS 4. “But we’ll see. Hopefully, I can throw next month, but if not, whenever that time does come, I know I’m gonna rip it.’’ Colts HC Shane Steichen on the suspensions of CB Tony Brown and WR Isaiah McKenzie : “It’s a matter that we’re handling internally. We have standards around here.” (Mike Chappell)

on the suspensions of CB and WR : “It’s a matter that we’re handling internally. We have standards around here.” (Mike Chappell) Both players have had their lockers removed from the locker room. (Nate Atkins)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said QB Trevor Lawrence remains in the protocol “but is progressing well.” (Michael DiRocco)

Titans

Titans second-round QB Will Levis didn’t practice on Wednesday due to ankle soreness but is still hoping to be ready to play in Week 16.

“I am feeling better than I did yesterday, which is all I am looking to do, to get my body in the best spot to be able to play,” Levis said, via the team website. “I am playing if I am able to, and I am just working to try and get to that point.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said QB Ryan Tannehill will be the starter this week if Levis is unable to play and Tannehill was taking first-team reps in practice. (Jim Wyatt)

said QB will be the starter this week if Levis is unable to play and Tannehill was taking first-team reps in practice. (Jim Wyatt) Titans DL Denico Autry said he still wants to play for the team next year: “I have no problem being here. It’s just another contract.” (Terry McCormick)