AFC Notes: Will Levis, Travon Walker, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars pass rusher Travon Walker admitted that he wished he had a better rookie season and was able to post more than three and a half sacks. Now he is focused on the game coming to him in his second year.

“Coming into year two, everything just slowed down for me,” Walker said, via Hays Carlyon of 1010XL. “I know the playbook, now it’s just taking in the game plan during the week and just continuing to grow every week in and week out, and not making the same mistakes from a mental standpoint. Last year, you could tell a little bit I was a little jittery, false stepping too much — just little small things that cut off like a few seconds off my rush that instead of a pressure I could’ve had a sack. It’s just small, little details that are not too hard to correct, just got to be more consistent.”

Texans

Veteran WR Robert Woods has dealt with injuries during his career and posted a career-low receiving yards last season with the Titans, yet feels he is still a 1,000-yard receiver in the NFL.

“I had my fewest yards and might have just as well had my second-fewest attempts. I’m able to make the plays and do more with more,” Woods told DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “And I think that was the thing when I got to L.A., I saw my catches go from 50 a year to 90, to 100. And obviously, I doubled my yards and doubled the stats. It’s just about getting the opportunity to make plays and help contribute to the team. That’s what I’m hoping to do here in Houston, have opportunities to make big plays and be myself and do what I’m capable of doing.”

“I wouldn’t even call it dark or down days, but there were always days when you constantly talk to yourself to be self-motivated,” Woods added. “This is a game where it’s all about confidence and believing in yourself. And having that energy when you’re able to step out on the field knowing that you’re capable and have the belief that you’re a dominant player, so really, it was more so talking to myself and knowing who I am and never let that get fazed.”

Titans

Titans’ second-round QB Will Levis struggled on May 31’s minicamp with a couple of throws into double coverage and a fumbled snap. The rookie is confident he’ll be able to turn things around.

“I know I have more opportunities tomorrow and the next day, so I’m not going to beat myself up,” Levis said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “High standards is the name of the game. It’s not to beat yourself up. It’s to motivate you to go out there and perform to the best of your ability.”

Titans QBs coach Charles London thinks Levis playing in a pro-style offense at Kentucky is easing his transition into the NFL.

“Will’s done a good job of coming in and going to work,” London said. “He played in a pro-style offense at Kentucky so he’s been in the huddle, under center and called plays. That’s helped his transition so far.”