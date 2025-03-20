AFC Notes: Zach Wilson, Drake Maye, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins signed QB Zach Wilson this offseason after his stints with the Jets and Broncos. Wilson thinks he is a “great fit” for Miami’s offense and its exactly the type of system he was looking for as a free agent.

“It’s going to be a great fit, with what I’m looking for, the type of offense, what I’m going to be able to learn from these guys. It couldn’t be a better match,” Wilson said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

When reflecting on his three seasons with the Jets, Wilson said there are things he wishes he could’ve “approached differently.”

“There are things I wish I could have done so much better and maybe approached differently.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said they aren’t going into the 2025 NFL Draft with an exact approach on how they will proceed and just want “smart, tough, aggressive, and resilient players.”

“We’re looking for smart, tough, aggressive, and resilient players,” Glenn said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “We’re going to do everything we can to find those guys. Listen, you can find them in all different spots — small schools, big-time schools, trades. Wherever we can find them, we’re going to try to bring them on this team.”

Regarding the Jets signing players following down years like CB Brandon Stephens, S Andre Cisco, and RT Chukwuma Okorafor, Glenn explained he wanted people who can “endear themselves to their teammates.”

“I look for guys that are highly competitive, and I look for guys that endear themselves to their teammates,” Glenn said. “Those are some of the things that you won’t just be able to scout, but you really have to dig in and find out who the player is. When you have those qualities, man, it overcomes a lot of things.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Drake Maye enters the second year of his career and is in an interesting position to develop as a leader. His father, Mark Maye, said he always encouraged his son to be positive as a teammate instead of yelling at players.

“Sometimes you have to maybe get on guys, but I never really was a big proponent of a lot of yelling,” the elder Maye said. “I know when I was coming along I always appreciated guys really being positive with me and encouraging me. So I’ve always tried to pass that along simply because that’s what I liked as a player. I know that there are certainly some times (to yell if players) aren’t putting out the effort, but listen, we’re all trying to catch the ball. We’re all trying to hang onto the ball. We’re all trying to throw a complete pass. We aren’t trying not to do those things. But sometimes you’re going to miss a throw. Sometimes a ball might be dropped. Those things happen.”

Mark Maye thinks Drake’s leadership will continue to develop as his career progresses.

“He likes to get to know the guys,” Mark Maye said. “He likes to feel like he has a pretty good relationship. He encourages them. He could be a little more vocal sometimes maybe, but he’s gotten a lot better with that, and I think that will continue to come as he gets older, as he gets more comfortable in his role.”

Mike Vrabel believes it’s important for Maye to build a relationship with all of his teammates. Patriots HCbelieves it’s important for Maye to build a relationship with all of his teammates.

“You just have to invest time,” Vrabel said. “The biggest thing is being able to include everybody. When you include everybody, you get to know them. Quarterbacks are afforded a lot of privilege around town. They go to restaurants, they go to games, and I said, ‘Hey, always remember that you can always invite other people that may be outside of your immediate group and use those as experiences and get to know players you may not know right now. I think that was a good example I tried to give him.”