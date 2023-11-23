AFC Notes: Zach Wilson, Jalen Ramsey, Mac Jones, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he loves DB Jalen Ramsey‘s attitude and said he brngs more to the team than just on-the-field abilities.

“When your most talented players epitomize your beliefs,” McDaniel said, via PFT. “When you have the most talent, and then you exhibit the model of Rudy, the guy that you’re like, Wow! You have Rudy in a once-in-a-generation type skill set. “I can’t say enough good things about that guy. One of my top three favorite players of all time and we’ve only been in a game situation three times.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes it would be a mild surprise if Dolphins third-round RB De’Von Achane plays on Friday against the Jets after re-aggravating his MCL injury in Week 11.

McDaniel noted Achane's practice on Wednesday will determine his availability for Friday: "He's going to want to play." (Adam Beasley)

Jets

Jets QB Zach Wilson spoke in-depth about being benched and said he doesn’t feel that the team is blaming him for their struggles this season.

“I don’t think I was scapegoated. Absolutely not,” Wilson said Tuesday, via ESPN. “You’ve got to look at the situation. We’re not scoring touchdowns. Regardless of what I’m doing, my job as a quarterback is to help us score points. I can sit here and say I’ve had a bunch of growth and tremendous whatever this year, but if you’re not scoring touchdowns, it doesn’t matter. It really doesn’t. And I get that.”

“It’s a lot different,” Wilson said, comparing his separate benchings. “Obviously, I wasn’t doing anything well last year. It was well-deserved. I felt like it was deserved in the locker room. But where I’m at right now, it’s like we’re truly struggling as an offense. It’s hard to point the finger at anybody. I hope we can figure things out and I’ll take that if that’s the issue. No matter what, I just want this team to do well. But it is different. I know I’m a different player. I know I’ve come a long way. I understand the game more, I feel confident out there playing. For whatever reason, can’t get it done. I understand that comes with the position. It’s unfortunate, but I’m going to keep working. I can’t take it personal. It’s not a shot at me.” For now, the Jets are opting to go with QB Tim Boyle as they prepare to play a game the Friday after Thanksgiving.

“Accountability is No. 1 at quarterback and I didn’t play well in college, but here I am Year 6 in the NFL,” Boyle said. “I feel like I have enough. I can get the ball out on time and make all the throws. I can see into the pocket and be a good quarterback for this team, so that’s what I intend to do.”

Patriots

ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes his understanding is the Patriots plan to decide who will start at quarterback in Week 12 based on practice this week. Incumbent QB Mac Jones has been going first in drills but he and backup QB Bailey Zappe are splitting first-team reps.

Graziano notes it feels more likely Jones starts unless he has a terrible week of practice but he expects his leash to be far shorter if mistakes crop up during the game.

Patriots OC Bill O’Brien on Jones: “Everything’s fixable. … Mac has played well. He’ll play well again.” (Zack Cox)

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on who the Patriots' starting quarterback is: "I've told all the players the same thing – be ready to go." (Chad Graff)

Jones when asked if he was starting on Sunday: "I hope so. That's the plan, I think. I work really hard for that. But the decision-making is something I can't control." (Mark Daniels)

” (Mark Daniels)

Patriots OT Trent Brown said he was diagnosed with high- and low-ankle sprains after getting a second opinion on his right ankle injury. As for his absence from the team for personal reasons, Brown explained he suffered a death in the family, via Mike Reiss.

said he was diagnosed with high- and low-ankle sprains after getting a second opinion on his right ankle injury. As for his absence from the team for personal reasons, Brown explained he suffered a death in the family, via Mike Reiss. Brown has also been dealing with a sprained MCL. The offensive tackle feels like he’s playing with a “flat tire” after trying to play through his injury: “I’m trying my best to get back, but it’s hard to play the position the way it needs to be played with a flat tire – a combo ankle sprain/MCL sprain that I tried to fight through in the Miami game, but I wasn’t myself. I felt like I was doing more harm than good.” (Reiss)