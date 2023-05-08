AFC Notes: Zay Flowers, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out that the Bengals’ decision to wait until day three to select a running back, implies they’re comfortable keeping Joe Mixon as their lead back.

Bengals QB Trevor Siemian on why he signed with the team: "I just think I just wanted to find a good fit. Somewhere I can come in and contribute. This checked all those boxes." (Ben Baby)

Browns

According to Jeremy Fowler, some scouts believe Browns fourth-round OT Dawand Jones has first-round ability. However, his stock took a hit after teams had some “character concerns,” per Fowler.

Ravens

Ravens first-round WR Zay Flowers feels like he is able to do anything that is asked of him in Baltimore’s offense and added that he has no problem running any routes.

“I feel like I’m a complete receiver. I can do it all,” Flowers said, via Pro Football Talk. “You name it, I’ll be able to do it. I honestly don’t have a preference, because I feel like I can run every route on the outside, and I can run every route on the inside.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that after speaking with sources around the league, he believes the Ravens would have considered QB Will Levis at No. 22 overall had they not signed Lamar Jackson to an extension before the draft.

Jeff Zrebiec reports the Ravens hosted free-agent OL Sam Mustipher for a visit.

for a visit. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson spoke about the way the offense is coming together for the first time and told OC Todd Monken that he is happy with the way things are looking: “Actually, [offensive coordinator] coach Todd Monken reached out to me. We spoke a couple of times, and I heard from the guys that the offense is looking pretty smooth. I just got my iPad a couple of days ago, and from what I’ve seen, it looks different. I’m liking it so far.” (Ravens Twitter)