AFC Notes: Zay Flowers, Elgton Jenkins, Todd Monken, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken came to Cleveland after serving as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator, where he had a premier dual-threat quarterback in Lamar Jackson. Monken mentioned that mobility isn’t always the most important metric for quarterbacks, and completion rate, third-down efficiency, and success in the two-minute drill are also critical.

“Most coaches would have an affinity for quarterbacks that are mobile, but they also have an affinity for quarterbacks that can complete passes and are really good on third down and in two minute,” Monken said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “And so that’s a big part of it as well. So certainly with the league and the way it’s gone, and the multiple looks you get defensively and the elite rushers that you get, it’s certainly beneficial to have a quarterback that can escape, especially considering the No. 1 pass play you’re going to have in the NFL is scramble drill. So it certainly benefits you to have a mobile quarterback, but ultimately that’s just a piece of it. It’d a big piece of it, but it’s also, you’re not seeing nearly as many statues at quarterback.”

Although Shedeur Sanders isn’t considered as good a runner as Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel, Monken thinks Sanders is still a mobile quarterback.

“Players that are now considered less mobile 15 years ago would have been considered mobile,” Monken said. “They’re just not now because it’s completely flipped to where there’s a lot more elite mobility guys than there’s ever been. I think Shedeur is mobile, he’s just not like some of the others.”

Monken doesn’t think he’d have to run separate schemes for Sanders and Watson.

“I wouldn’t say that,” Monken said. “It’s the same offense. It’s just a matter of whether you want to use athleticism. When you’re running draws, for instanc, what does it really take to install a QB draw? The draw’s already in. If you’re running split zone and you’re blocking the end, what does it really take to avoid the end and block the alley? It’s just another piece of your offense that allows for a mobile quarterback to get on the perimeter. There’s other aspects of that when you have a player like Lamar (Jackson) that you can take advantage of and be a little bit more extreme than you are with other quarterbacks, but for the most part it doesn’t change.”

Browns

The Browns signed Elgton Jenkins following his time with the Packers. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry said they will figure out whether Jenkins will line up at guard or center as the offseason progresses.

“That’s something that we’re going to sort out as we get a little bit further through the acquisition season,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “This is a guy who’s played starting level stops at left tackle, right tackle, left guard, center. He can really do it all. We would view him more as an interior player. That’s what we think is more his natural home. Whether it’s center or whether it’s guard, we’ll work through that as we put together a position group this morning.”

Berry said its too early to determine their starting offensive line.

“We’re two weeks into the new league year,” Berry said. “So we’ve got a long way to go until we complete the roster for Week 1. So that really will be the focus and then we can talk about that once we get to September.”

As for OT Dawand Jones, Berry said they have no plans to use him as an interior lineman.

“No, we view him as a tackle,” Berry said.

Ravens

Ravens WR Zay Flowers said that he’s happy for Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba signing a record-breaking contract. He also added that he’s happy in Baltimore, excited about playing in OC Declan Doyle‘s scheme, and doesn’t want to be anywhere else.

“Congrats to him. He did that one,” Flowers said, via the team’s website. “I ain’t really paying attention to [my contract], if I’m being honest. I go train every day. I let my agents handle that.”