AFC Notes: Zay Flowers, Marlon Humphrey, Browns, Ravens

Browns

In his final projection of 2025 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte projects the Browns getting two sixth-round picks for the loss of QB Joe Flacco and DT Jordan Elliott .

and DT . Additionally, Korte projects the Browns getting a seventh-round pick from the league needing to award supplementary comp picks to get to 32 total. He projects just 31 picks being awarded from the typical process. In that case, Cleveland would get the pick because the Browns would pick first in a hypothetical eighth round of the draft.

Ravens

The Ravens have several impending free agents, including FB Patrick Ricard, LT Ronnie Stanley, G Patrick Mekari, and CB Brandon Stephens. The season is over and CB Marlon Humphrey also acknowledged that his contract is up and the team may look different next season.

“This team is done,” Humphrey said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “When I look at it, some guys will be here, some guys won’t — who knows what? I know I have no more years guaranteed on this existing contract, so it’s whatever message you have. You could be on this team. You could be on another team. Some guys will stay, some guys will leave, and I fall into that same bucket. So, the message is, ‘We lost. Get over it,’ and we’ll kind of see where the offseason goes.”

Ravens WR Zay Flowers admitted that missing the playoffs has taken a toll on him. He also defended TE Mark Andrews for his dropped two-point conversion as the team cleaned their lockers out on Monday.

“It was killing me, for sure,” Flowers said, via NFL.com. “I want to be out there every game. I want to go through everything they go through, so not being out there, it took a little toll on me, just to watch that and not be able to participate and do what I wanted to do and help the team. Because you want to play your last game. You want to play every game, so not being able to play, that messed with me a little bit.”

“You go the whole season and Lamar [does] what he [does], run around the backfield and make plays, and then everybody [is] like, ‘Oh, he [is] great. He [is] this, and he [is] that.’ Then, he messed up one time, and then, now everybody [doesn’t] want him to do what he [does]. Just like Mark, he [catches] everything, and then he dropped one. He dropped two. I mean, it’s football, so sometimes that happens.” Flowers added.

Flowers also mentioned that QB Lamar Jackson is still angry following the playoff loss given his turnovers against Buffalo.

“Oh, [ Jackson is] mad. He [is] mad, for sure, because we know our team, we know what we [are] supposed to do, and we know the only way that we can’t do what we want to is what we did yesterday,” Flowers mentioned. “So, I already know how he [is] feeling. We already know how everybody [is] feeling, so [there isn’t] really much I can say because we already know.”

In his final projection of 2025 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte projects the Ravens getting a fourth, two fifths, and a sixth-round pick for the loss of LB Patrick Queen, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, S Geno Stone, and G Kevin Zeitler.