AFC Notes: Zion Johnson, Lamar Jackson, Chargers, Ravens, Steelers

Chargers

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Chargers GM Joe Hortiz‘s plan to fix the center position is to move Zion Johnson from guard to center. It’s worth noting that this free agency class has a few attractive starting-caliber options at both and center, so the plan may be fluid, but at this point in time the team is operating as if Johnson will anchor the team’s offensive line.

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson had another tremendous season in 2024 where he nearly won his second MVP award. Baltimore OC Todd Monken believes Jackson still has room to get better and discussed Jackson’s will to take them to the next level.

“The year that he had, I think he’s still just scratching the surface of where he’s headed,” Monken said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s official website. “It may not statistically show up that way, but I know he’s only scratching the surface.”

“Lamar is an unbelievably humble superstar. That doesn’t mean he’s not competitive, doesn’t want to be great. Lamar just wants to win. But he also knows that him playing well … your chances of winning go up exponentially if you have a great quarterback.”

Steelers

According to Nick Farabaugh of PennLive, it is unlikely for Steelers’ free agent RB Najee Harris to return given Pittsburgh is unwilling to match his $8-10 million market value.

Farabaugh reports the Raiders often came up as possible suitors when talking to sources around the NFL Combine.

As for restricted free agent RB Jaylen Warren , Farabaugh writes Pittsburgh has a “desire” to sign him to a long-term extension.

Farabuagh, citing team sources, reports that the Steelers have an "urgency" to fix their cornerback position and are expected to target a player early in free agency.

According to Farabaugh, Pittsburgh is expected to pursue Raiders CB Nate Hobbs , who has experience under new DBs coach Gerald Alexander.

Other cornerbacks Farabuagh's sources threw out include the Jets' D.J. Reed, Lions' Carlton Davis, and 49ers' Charvarius Ward.

Farabaugh also reports that the wide receiver spot will be a "top priority" for Pittsburgh this offseason to complement George Pickens.

. Broncos WR Courtland Sutton is a name that was frequently mentioned by Farabuagh’s sources. One league source expressed Sutton and Denver aren’t close to a contract extension.