AFC Rumors: Broncos, Jaguars, Texans, Christian Wilkins

Broncos

According to Jason La Canfora, the Broncos are “trawling the lower tiers” of the running back market which could include players such as Zack Moss and D’Andre Swift.

According to Chris Tomasson, Broncos FB Michael Burton and DL Mike Purcell both still have a strong interest in re-signing with Denver. Tomasson believes they are likely to wait for the Broncos to figure out their salary cap situation before agreeing to a new deal.

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said they decided to use the franchise tag on OLB Josh Allen after being unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

“We were not able to reach an agreement on a contract extension with Josh before today’s deadline, and thus, we have tagged him,” Baalke said, via NFL.com. “We certainly value Josh’s leadership on the field, in the locker room and in the community. Our objective to keep Josh in Jacksonville in the coming years remains unchanged and negotiations will continue.”

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars are re-signing S Daniel Thomas to a two-year, $4 million contract worth up to $6 million.

deal is for three years, $24 million with $14.25 million guaranteed. Wilson adds Cleveland received a $7 million signing bonus and has a $4 million option bonus for 2025.

In the deal, Wilson notes Jacksonville added void years from 2027-2029. Cleveland can also earn $1 million per year in workout and roster bonuses, along with $3.5 million in performance incentives.

Texans

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post says the Texans are a team to watch in terms of making a splash in free agency.

Several GMs who spoke with La Canfora predicted the Texans will sign Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins.

Aaron Wilson reports Texans TE Dalton Schultz signed a three-year, $36 million deal with Houston with $23.5 million guaranteed and a $7.5 million signing bonus.

According to Wilson, K Ka’imi Fairbarin’s three-year deal is worth $15.9 million with signing bonuses of just over $4 million that are guaranteed in the first two years of the extension.

Penn State DE Adisa Isaac has a top-30 visit with the Texans. (Ryan Fowler)