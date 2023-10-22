AFC Rumors: Broncos, Texans, Titans

Broncos

When asked about not taking a lot of shots downfield, Broncos QB Russell Wilson responded he’s always looking for deep passes but will check down when options aren’t available.

“We’re looking for them throughout the game,” Wilson said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “We’re looking for them. And we’re definitely not shot shy. When it’s not there, just checking it down or hitting the midrange guy, whatever it may be.”

As for Wilson throwing for just 95 yards in Week 6’s loss to the Chiefs, HC Sean Payton said there were “certain elements” to their gameplan that didn’t go well and are confident they’ll be able to correct things.

“We’ll get him back,” Payton said. “I thought there were certain elements to the plan I didn’t like. We can correct that. That being said—and I said it after the game. I was pleased with how we ran the ball, and yet, we didn’t throw it nearly well enough. That wasn’t just on him. It starts with me relative to finding those throws for him—drive starters, for instance, and 1st-and-10 throws that are higher completion percentage throws.”

Broncos LB Josey Jewell acknowledged the trade rumors involving him and is hopeful to remain in Denver.

“Here and there,” Jewell said. “These last couple days we’ve seen some of the stuff, but all I can do is keep playing the way I’m playing. Give everything I’ve got and that’s what I’m going to do. I hope I stay here, but if something happens, it happens and I’ve got to roll with it.”

Texans

Dianna Russini reports that the Texans haven’t made any trade calls in recent weeks and are expected to remain “quiet” through the deadline.

Titans

Dianna Russini reports the Titans are receiving trade calls about some players including S Kevin Byard .

. Interestingly enough, Russini hasn’t heard of any team showing significant interest in RB Derrick Henry up to this point.

up to this point. Tennessee has also received interest in WR Treylon Burks , but she doesn’t get the sense the Titans will trade their young players.

, but she doesn’t get the sense the Titans will trade their young players. NFL Media reports Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is in a cast for his ankle sprain that is similar to the one he had last year that required surgery. However, this injury was not as significant and Tannehill has opted against surgery for the time being.

is in a cast for his ankle sprain that is similar to the one he had last year that required surgery. However, this injury was not as significant and Tannehill has opted against surgery for the time being. Tennessee is on bye this week and it would probably be tough for Tannehill to make it back for the game next week against the Falcons. Beyond that is currently up in the air.

Titans DL Jeffery Simmons was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness.