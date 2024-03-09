AFC Rumors: Christian Wilkins, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Several GMs who spoke with Jason La Canfora predicted the Texans will sign Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins in free agency.
- Houston OT Patrick Paul had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)
- Florida State DE Jared Verse had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (Pro Football Talk)
- Connecticut G Christian Haynes had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (Tom Downey)
- Washington State S Jaden Hicks had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (Tom Downey)
- The Dolphins had a formal Combine interview with Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace. (Tom Downey)
- SMU RB Frank Gore Jr. had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins among 10 total teams. (Ian Rapoport)
Jets
- SI.com’s Albert Breer names Packers LT David Bakhtiari as someone to watch for the Jets in free agency if he’s released, thanks to his connection with QB Aaron Rodgers.
- Breer also mentions Bengals WR Tyler Boyd as a potential target for New York in free agency.
- SNY’s Connor Hughes says the Jets want to add a true “X” receiver to allow WR Garrett Wilson to operate out of the slot. He says Brown and former Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling are two of their preferred targets.
- Hughes mentions not everyone in the Jets’ building thinks Gabe Davis has much upside, even though he’s set to hit free agency and leave Buffalo.
- Hughes notes the Jets scouted Tulane QB Michael Pratt pretty heavily last season and some people came away impressed. He’d be an option for the Jets on Day 3 of the draft.
- On the chance former Jets WR Corey Davis wanted to unretire and play, Hughes says the team would welcome him back, albeit with a contract adjustment.
Patriots
- In a mock draft of the top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, six anonymous executives voted to make North Carolina QB Drake Maye the Patriots’ No. 3 overall pick, per Mike Sando of The Athletic.
- One executive thinks New England would rather pick LSU’s Jayden Daniels, but they will be fine going with Maye: “I think they would probably rather have Jayden Daniels, but I’ll put Maye in there,”
- Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline has heard speculation that the Patriots would trade down if Daniels wasn’t available, as their building is a little split on Maye. There are some scouts with big questions about his film, while others in the organization are sold.
- SI.com’s Albert Breer thinks the Patriots are likely staying at number two overall and taking a quarterback, but he believes they will “listen to offers” with the Giants and Falcons being two potential trade options.
- According to Jason La Canfora, the Patriots may be higher on UNC QB Drake Maye than the Commanders.
