AFC Rumors: Christian Wilkins, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

By
Nate Bouda
-

Dolphins

Jets

  • SNY’s Connor Hughes says the Jets want to add a true “X” receiver to allow WR Garrett Wilson to operate out of the slot. He says Brown and former Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling are two of their preferred targets. 
  • Hughes mentions not everyone in the Jets’ building thinks Gabe Davis has much upside, even though he’s set to hit free agency and leave Buffalo. 
  • Hughes notes the Jets scouted Tulane QB Michael Pratt pretty heavily last season and some people came away impressed. He’d be an option for the Jets on Day 3 of the draft. 
  • On the chance former Jets WR Corey Davis wanted to unretire and play, Hughes says the team would welcome him back, albeit with a contract adjustment. 

Patriots

  • In a mock draft of the top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, six anonymous executives voted to make North Carolina QB Drake Maye the Patriots’ No. 3 overall pick, per Mike Sando of The Athletic. 
  • One executive thinks New England would rather pick LSU’s Jayden Daniels, but they will be fine going with Maye: “I think they would probably rather have Jayden Daniels, but I’ll put Maye in there,”
  • Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline has heard speculation that the Patriots would trade down if Daniels wasn’t available, as their building is a little split on Maye. There are some scouts with big questions about his film, while others in the organization are sold. 
  • SI.com’s Albert Breer thinks the Patriots are likely staying at number two overall and taking a quarterback, but he believes they will “listen to offers” with the Giants and Falcons being two potential trade options.
  • According to Jason La Canfora, the Patriots may be higher on UNC QB Drake Maye than the Commanders.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply