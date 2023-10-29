AFC Rumors: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts DT DeForest Buckner was fined $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback and WR Michael Pittman was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans says that QB C.J. Stroud’s mental preparation ahead of games is one of his best assets.

“It starts with his mental preparation,” Ryans said, via Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “He’s really dedicated to the process of studying, making sure he’s prepared when he goes into games. He’s also had success because the guys around him have all jelled well together.”

Ryans on C Jarrett Patterson ‘s ankle injury in Week 8: “We’re evaluating Jarrett. Hopefully he’s okay. He’s been a rock in the middle. He’s done a great job with what we’ve asked him to do. You forget that he’s a rookie. Hoping for the best for him.” (Aaron Wilson)

‘s ankle injury in Week 8: “We’re evaluating Jarrett. Hopefully he’s okay. He’s been a rock in the middle. He’s done a great job with what we’ve asked him to do. You forget that he’s a rookie. Hoping for the best for him.” (Aaron Wilson) Wilson reports that there is concern it could be a lengthy recovery time for Patterson, who is wearing a walking boot and will undergo an MRI.

Ryans after giving the Panthers their first win on Sunday: “You have to learn to prepare after success and not ride the waves and ups and downs of a long season. Every game in the league is going to be tight.” (Wilson)

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Texnas “appear to be standing pat” leading up to the trade deadline.

Titans

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that WR DeAndre Hopkins and RB Derrick Henry “look to be staying in Tennessee.”

and RB “look to be staying in Tennessee.” According to Russini, teams have called the Titans about a number of players, but GM Ran Carthon is “not moving on any offer unless it’s exceptional.”

is “not moving on any offer unless it’s exceptional.” According to NFL Network, Titans DT Teair Tart , DL Denico Autry and WR DeAndre Hopkins are potentially available at the right price.

, DL and WR are potentially available at the right price. Jay Glazer mentioned on FOX NFL Sunday confirms that the Titans told RB Derrick Henry this past week that they don’t plan to trade him. Glazer believes this may have been a “ploy” to get teams to come back to the table and try to get a trade done.

Glazer spoke with one team last night who said they were still in trade talks with the Titans, despite the team telling Henry he’s unlikely to be traded.