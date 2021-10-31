AFC Rumors: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Jay Glazer said the Dolphins and Texans were “so close to deal” a few days ago but Miami wants him to settle his legal issues prior to a trade being completed. (Barry Jackson)
- Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa on the rumors surrounding the team ahead of the trade deadline: “I don’t think this trade deadline really means anything to me.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
Jets
- SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano says the Jets should get a fair amount of interest in WRs Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims ahead of the trade deadline but it’s not clear if New York is willing to move either and take away weapons from first-round QB Zach Wilson.
- Out of the two, Vacchiano believes the Jets are more likely to trade Crowder given they can slot second-round WR Elijah Moore in the slot.
- While the coaching staff is clearly lower on Mims, Vacchiano adds the front office hasn’t given up on the 2020 second-round pick.
- Sources tell Vacchiano the Saints and the Packers are among the teams shopping for wide receiver help before Tuesday.
- Jets’ HC Robert Saleh on if he believed QB Mike White could have a great game against the Bengals: “Yeah, why not?” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Saleh said OC Mike LaFleur was in the booth calling plays because White “didn’t need a guy talking to him on the bench.” (Vacchiano)
- Saleh also said that White would start next week against the Colts after his 512-yard performance against the Bengals. When asked if he could be the starter long-term: “We’ll take it day to day, but anything’s possible.” (Vacchiano)
Patriots
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes the Patriots signed LB Calvin Munson off the Dolphins’ practice squad to a deal that extends into the 2022 season and includes a slight financial bump, indicating they view him as a potential future piece.
- Due to the lack of cap space, Reiss estimates there’s less than a 30 percent chance the Patriots make a deal before Tuesday’s trade deadline.
