AFC Rumors: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald lists several free-agent running backs that could improve the Dolphins this offseason, including James Conner, Leonard Fournette, Chase Edmonds, Melvin Gordon, Cordarrelle Patterson, Sony Michel, Raheem Mostert, and D’Ernest Johnson.
- Jackson adds that unless the Dolphins are willing to take a running back such as Kenneth Walker or Breece Hall at the end of round one, they will likely be forced to address the position later on in the draft.
Jets
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes Jets HC Robert Saleh mentioned Mekhi Becton and George Fant would compete at left tackle, yet the team still needs major upgrades on the offensive line.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano lists the Jets among the teams expected to be interested in Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen. Jeremy Fowler adds Jensen could make as much as $15 million a year on a new deal.
- Tony Pauline of PFN reports Arkansas WR Treylon Burks is the top receiver on the Jets board, with GM Joe Douglas “gushing” about him since the Senior Bowl.
- Pauline also reports the team is watching Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning this week, as they believe he could come in and start immediately at right tackle.
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini says the Jets do like Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton but it’s too early to say whether they would use one of their two top-ten picks on him. While Saleh seems sold on Hamilton despite the lower positional value of a safety, Cimini isn’t sure how Douglas feels.
- Cimini talked to people who know both Saleh and Douglas who think Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux would be really hard for them to pass up if he was available with the No. 4 pick.
- Cimini mentions he’s doubtful the Jets will be in a hurry to extend DT Quinnen Williams, who will have two years left on his deal when the Jets officially exercise his fifth-year option as is expected.
- Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner met with the Jets on Saturday at the combine. (Ryan Dunleavy)
Patriots
- Zack Cox of NESN.com also cites reports that HC Bill Belichick doesn’t believe he can get a good return by using the franchise tag on Jackson and then trading him, with the team receiving a third-round compensatory selection in 2023 should Jackson depart in free agency.
- Cox looks at cornerbacks who could be good replacements for Jackson in the draft, including Ahmad Gardner, Kyler Gordon, Trent McDuffie, Andrew Booth, Kaiir Elam, and Roger McCreary.
- Aside from top free-agent CB Carlton Davis, other available players who could draw interest from New England include Charvarius Ward, Steven Nelson, Casey Heyward, Darious Williams, D.J. Reed, Rasul Douglas, Mike Hughes, Donte Jackson, and Eli Apple.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes there was some speculation at the Combine this past week that Belichick would be more involved on the offensive side of the football in 2022, perhaps even to the point of calling plays.
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes Patriots P Jake Bailey is due to make $3.98 million in 2022 due to a $3 million raise from the Proven Performance Escalator in the CBA for making the Pro Bowl in 2020.
- Reiss adds that figure isn’t guaranteed, so the Patriots could free it up by cutting Bailey. What he thinks may be more likely is an extension, with the raise offering more incentive to get it done sooner than there might have otherwise been.
- The Athletic’s Joe Person characterized the trade talks between the Patriots and Panthers for WR Robby Anderson as “exploratory.”
