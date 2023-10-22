AFC Rumors: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, citing sources, says part of why Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey was able to return so quickly is that he had an outer rim meniscal tear instead of a displaced meniscus tear. The latter is a much more severe injury and that part of the knee gets less blood flow, which makes healing slower.
- Ramsey also attacked his rehab and returned on the sooner side of the projection, even with the different injury factored in.
- Dolphins TE Tanner Conner was fined $4,843 for unnecessary roughness.
Jets
- Dianna Russini reports the Jets have made it known that EDGE Carl Lawson is available for trade.
- Russini confirms RB Dalvin Cook is available for trade with his workload on the decline.
- Jets WR Allen Lazard was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness.
Patriots
- Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald says the Patriots expect to get calls on a number of their pending free agents and plan to listen to offers on just about anyone.
- NBC Sports’ Tom Curran says he would be “stunned, amazed and dumbstruck” if Patriots HC Bill Belichick‘s “lucrative, multi-year extension,” as reported by NFL Media on Sunday, ran longer than through the 2024 season.
- He points out Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo signed a two-year extension this past offseason and Mayo is widely seen as a potential successor to Belichick.
- NBC Sports’ Phil Perry points out three people know the full details of Belichick’s contract: owner Robert Kraft, his son Jonathan Kraft and Belichick. Perry adds his understanding is Belichick’s agent has been more of an advisor in recent years and Belichick is in charge of the process of negotiating his deal.
