AFC Rumors: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he isn’t a fan of in-season Hard Knocks and prefers to keep what goes on within the locker room private.

“I just like to keep things private in how I do things,” Tagovailoa said, via the PFT. “But this isn’t just about me. This isn’t something that’s for me. This is something for the entire team and the entire team has to figure out how they go about that as well. So I know having conversations with some guys in the locker room that for them, it’s going to be tough as well.”

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey following the team’s win in Week 8 and his first interception since joining Miami: “Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy I got an interception but I don’t want that to be a storyline.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jay Glazer mentioned on FOX NFL Sunday that teams are not calling the Jets for RB Dalvin Cook , but they have received calls for Michael Carter .

, but they have received calls for . Per Zack Rosenblatt, Jets C Connor McGovern had a cast on his leg following the game, with G Wes Schweitzer having a boot and crutches.

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick when asked if QB Mac Jones would start next week: “We all need to play better. We all need to coach and play better.” (Doug Kyed)

when asked if QB would start next week: “We all need to play better. We all need to coach and play better.” (Doug Kyed) Jones on his Week 8 interception: “I knew the coverage, I knew the everything. I just made a bad throw.” (Zack Cox)