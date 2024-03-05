AFC Rumors: Odell Beckham, Sam Hubbard, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic takes a look at the biggest storylines for the Bengals following the NFL Combine. Cincinnati will have some decisions to make at pick 18 and in free agency.

Starting with the draft, Dehner calls pick 18 an “uneasy spot” because of the lack of true first-round talent that could be available at the Bengals pick. The draft does have exceptional depth, and Dehner thinks there might be a “strategic advantage” to trading back.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon was the next point of discussion, and Dehner noted the tone used about the veteran RB was in the past tense. Dehner doesn’t believe a decision has been made, however, and the final verdict “hangs in the balance.”

was the next point of discussion, and Dehner noted the tone used about the veteran RB was in the past tense. Dehner doesn’t believe a decision has been made, however, and the final verdict “hangs in the balance.” While some believe DE Sam Hubbard could be a cap casualty after his below-average end to the season, Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin came to his defense: “He brings other people along, and really what he did at the end of the year, playing through a traumatic injury that he ended up after the season having to have surgery on was just a testament to his toughness and grit and the fact that he could be out there helping us try to get to the playoffs. He’s still got a lot of life in his career, in my opinion, when he doesn’t have that injury. I think he’s better. I think he’ll tell you that. But he was pretty good with the injury. He’s one of the best run-stopping defensive ends in the NFL.”

Bengals DE Joseph Ossai struggled to earn a consistent role in 2023, but DC Lou Anarumo had good things to say about him: “Joseph is not rehabbing anything this year. He’s in there every day. Every day. Just working on different things. I’m anxious to see a healthy Joseph Ossai as well.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. is set to hit free agency this offseason if he doesn’t agree to an extension before March 14th. Ravens HC John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta talked about their love for the veteran wideout, but neither committed to him for 2024.

“I know that’s probably a question that people are asking,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “I’ve got my fingers crossed. We’ll see. That’s kind of out there. Those are those things that kind of answer themselves in time.”

“I love Odell,” DeCosta added. “He’s become a great friend of mine and a friend to the Ravens, and I think we’ll just kind of assess and see what happens over the next couple of weeks.”

Baltimore is expected to host Texas WR Xavier Worthy on a top-30 visit. (Ryan Fowler)

