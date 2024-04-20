AFC Rumors: Rashod Bateman, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals have been rumored to be interested in one of the many strong offensive tackle prospects in the first round of the upcoming draft. New Cincinnati OC Dan Pitcher described what they like at that position.

“When (Trent Brown) engages a rusher on the edge and that rusher tries to do anything other than run around him, he’s able to blunt that rush and keep the width of the pocket,” Pitcher said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “A lot of time, quite honestly, guys just quit. Guys stop rushing. When they engage him and try to collapse him to the spot and are not going anywhere, they stop. That’s where size comes in.”

“We’re all in search of the guys that can do all of it. Just because we lean in one direction, potentially, doesn’t mean we completely remove ourselves from another. It’s about finding the right balance. I still think we have variety of scheme based on how we are built. But you are on the right path with that assessment, it’s a sliding scale. Just like anything in life, you give something up to get something in return.”

Jason La Canfora says that NFL executives he’s spoken to expect the Bengals to be among the teams interested in offensive line help in round one this year.

Ravens

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post mentions Ravens WR Rashod Bateman as a potential trade candidate worth keeping an eye on.

Wisconsin OL Tanor Bortolini took an official visit with the Ravens. (Ryan Roberts)

Steelers

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post says the Steelers are worth keeping an eye on in terms of a potential trade for a receiver.

According to Aaron Wilson, West Virginia CB Beanie Bishop had a pre-draft visit with the Steelers.

had a pre-draft visit with the Steelers. Michigan LB Junior Colson, Penn State C Hunter Nourzad and English OT Travis Clayton, who’s part of the International Pathway Program, visited the Steelers. (Joe Rutter)