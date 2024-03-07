AFC Rumors: Travis Kelce, Jarrett Stidham, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport “wouldn’t be surprised” if Denver trades up in the draft to get a quarterback HC Sean Payton likes. If the Broncos don’t make any moves, QB Jarrett Stidham “is set to be their starter.”
- Rapoport mentions the Broncos could target someone like Jacoby Brissett or Sam Darnold in free agency, as they would give them a veteran presence and could push Stidham for the job.
- According to Mike Klis, the Broncos also held formal Combine interviews with USC QB Caleb Williams, LSU QB Jayden Daniels and North Carolina QB Drake Maye. South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler was also among their formal interviews.
- Alabama OLB Christian Braswell had a formal Combine interview with the Broncos. (Cecil Lammey)
- Alabama CB Terrion Arnold said he had a formal Combine interview with the Broncos. (Jon Heath)
- Florida State DT Fabien Lovett had a formal interview with the Broncos at the Combine. (Cecil Lammey)
- The Broncos had a formal Combine interview with Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace. (Tom Downey)
Chargers
- In a mock draft of the top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, six anonymous executives were split on how the Chargers would proceed at No. 5 overall between Notre Dame OT Joe Alt, Alabama OLB Dallas Turner, Penn State OT Olu Fashanu and LSU WR Malik Nabers, per Mike Sando of The Athletic.
- Sando cites one executive who thinks Los Angeles could draft Alt and start him at right tackle, while another executive thinks it’d be foolish to pick Alt to play him at his unnatural position.
- Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith said he met Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh at the Combine, which could indicate a formal interview. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders had a formal Combine interview with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)
- The Chargers had a formal Combine interview with Kentucky RB Ray Davis. (Ryan Fowler)
- Notre Dame OT Joe Alt said he met with the Chargers at the Combine. (Tom Downey)
- The Chargers had a formal Combine interview with Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace. (Tom Downey)
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid told NBC’s Matthew Berry while at the NFL Combine they limited Travis Kelce to playing in 77 percent of snaps last year because they wanted to keep him ready for the playoffs.
- Reid also indicated they wanted WR Rashee Rice to learn the same routes as Kelce and operate in the middle of the field to prevent defenses from doubling Kelce.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the Chiefs will find a team willing to give up a second-round pick for CB L’Jarius Sneed and sign him to a new contract worth more than $20 million per year.
- Houston OT Patrick Paul had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Aaron Wilson)
- Oregon RB Bucky Irving said he met with the Chiefs at the Combine. (Cecil Lammey)
- Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler)
- Oregon State WR Anthony Gould will take a top 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler)
- Penn State TE Theo Johnson did a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Tom Downey)
- Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo highlighted his meeting with the Chiefs from the Shrine Bowl as one that stood out. (Justin Melo)
Raiders
- The Raiders held a formal Combine interview with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. (Armando Salguero)
- Notre Dame OT Joe Alt said he met with the Raiders at the Combine. (Tom Downey)
- Penn State OT Olu Fashanu‘s Combine formal meeting schedule included an interview with the Raiders. (Tom Downey)
- Penn State TE Theo Johnson did a formal Combine interview with the Raiders. (Tom Downey)
- Washington State S Jaden Hicks had a formal Combine interview with the Raiders. (Tom Downey)
- Georgia TE Brock Bowers said he met with the Raiders at the Combine. (Malik Wright)
