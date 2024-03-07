AFC Rumors: Travis Kelce, Jarrett Stidham, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Logan Ulrich
Broncos

Chargers

Chiefs

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid told NBC’s Matthew Berry while at the NFL Combine they limited Travis Kelce to playing in 77 percent of snaps last year because they wanted to keep him ready for the playoffs. 
  • Reid also indicated they wanted WR Rashee Rice to learn the same routes as Kelce and operate in the middle of the field to prevent defenses from doubling Kelce. 
  • Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the Chiefs will find a team willing to give up a second-round pick for CB L’Jarius Sneed and sign him to a new contract worth more than $20 million per year. 
  • Houston OT Patrick Paul had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Oregon RB Bucky Irving said he met with the Chiefs at the Combine. (Cecil Lammey)
  • Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Oregon State WR Anthony Gould will take a top 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Penn State TE Theo Johnson did a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Tom Downey)
  • Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo highlighted his meeting with the Chiefs from the Shrine Bowl as one that stood out. (Justin Melo)

Raiders

