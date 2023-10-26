AFC Rumors: Tyreek Hill, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen spoke about his state of mind after the team’s loss, with WR Stefon Diggs noting that he supports his quarterback trying to stay locked in going forward.

“Just trying to stay in this state called ‘low positive,’ where your energy is not super high, and you’re allowing your mind to think and be free and just stay on top of everything because obviously as the quarterback, there is a lot of things going through our mind,” Allen said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “So, if I can limit myself and my energy and my heart rate, I felt like I can maybe think a little bit more — but who knows, maybe I need to think a little bit less and just play football.”

“I’d rather him staying where he is, like standing in a little like area of execution and kind of like not getting too high or getting too low,” Diggs said of Allen. “I’d rather him being locked in and playing at a high level than getting too high at one point and then being too low. So, him avoiding riding a rollercoaster is hard as a QB, because there are so many ups and downs that happen throughout a game. But I appreciate his onus on taking it upon himself to really take those steps forward.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel when asked about the trade deadline: “I’m very, very comfortable with our roster.” (Adam Beasley)

when asked about the trade deadline: “I’m very, very comfortable with our roster.” (Adam Beasley) McDaniel added LG Isaiah Wynn has a “long journey ahead of him” when asked if will play this season. McDaniel said he “won’t rule out” a return this season: “Not going to say zero chance.” (Barry Jackson)

has a “long journey ahead of him” when asked if will play this season. McDaniel said he “won’t rule out” a return this season: “Not going to say zero chance.” (Barry Jackson) Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on not having WR Tyreek Hill at practice: “No one can emulate what Tyreek does on the field… If we couldn’t have Tyreek, that would be tough. But the show goes on. We’ve got to continue to play. Somewhere down the line we’re going to get Tyreek back.” (Cameron Wolfe)

Patriots