AFC Rumors: Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

ESPN’s Todd McShay writes the buzz connecting Kentucky QB Will Levis to the Colts is real, and in fact he thinks Indianapolis likes Levis so much he’s not sure what they’d do if he came off the board before their pick.

NBC Sports' Peter King has also heard Levis connected to this pick a ton, though he's a little bit more skeptical that's what Indianapolis will ultimately do.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has also heard the Levis buzz. While the Kentucky passer has had a rough pre-draft process overall, Breer notes he made a strong impression at the Manning passing academy, and the Manning opinion still carries a lot of weight with Colts owner Jim Irsay .

. Breer adds there are other rumors that GM Chris Ballard loves the traits of Florida QB Anthony Richardson , while assistant GM Ed Dodds supposedly likes Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud , who is seen as the best fit for new HC Shane Steichen ‘s offense.

So basically, Breer notes the Colts have done a decent job of making it seem like they could do anything with the No. 4 pick.

Jaguars

With the No. 24 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Jaguars GM Trent Baalke is hopeful the top quarterbacks are selected before them in order to push quality prospects further down the first round.

“When you don’t need a quarterback, and there’s four or five of them in the draft that people are coveting, you know at least five guys are going to go up in there, it is going to push everybody back down,” Baalke said, via JaguarsWire. “We need as many guys to go ahead of us as possible, and hopefully we’ll have our pick of two or three guys that we have in mind right now — it’s down to that level — probably two to three guys that we’re really interested in, and we feel like we’ve got a good shot at one of those guys.”

Texans

ESPN’s Todd McShay continues to hear the Texans won’t draft Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick. He adds it’s possible but not likely the Texans trade back, including with a fellow AFC South team.

Instead of Stroud, McShay has heard Alabama DE Will Anderson Jr. connected to the Texans as the choice at No. 2. But there's also a fair amount of steam for Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson, who athletically could have a bigger ceiling than Anderson.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer writes Wilson might be a better schematic fit for new Texans HC DeMeco Ryans. But Anderson is the more proven player and there are a lot of ties to the Alabama program between Ryans and GM Nick Caserio.

NBC Sports' Peter King notes the Texans have been doing a lot of late work on Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, who would be an option for them at some point later in the draft if the pass on a quarterback at No. 2.