AFC Rumors: Zach Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Jason La Canfora says that NFL executives he’s spoken to expect the Dolphins to be among the teams interested in offensive line help in round one this year.

Jets

Jets QB Zach Wilson has been in trade talks all offseason after a rough career in New York. At his pre-draft news conference, GM Joe Douglas discussed Wilson being absent at the start of offseason workouts.

“I think it’s each player’s choice whether they’re going to be here for Phase 1 [of the program],” Douglas said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “These are all voluntary. There are quite a few players that haven’t come for the first week. So, look, that’s a decision that Zach has to make.”

“I mean, look, we’re still in April. Training camp is months away, so there’s a chance for a lot of different things. I’m not going to get into what’s going to happen.”

According to Jason La Canfora, the Jets “are fairly infatuated” with Georgia TE Brock Bowers, who could be available at No. 10 overall.

Patriots

Peter Schrager said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he believes the Patriots will stay at No. 3 overall and take a quarterback of the future.

“From what I’ve heard, the Patriots are very, very into both Maye and Daniels. So what ever Washington does at [No.] 2 or if a team trades up at [No.] 2, I think the Patriots quarterback at [No.] 3,” Schrager, via PatriotsWire.com. “…I would be very surprised if [the Patriots] got cute. They have a lot of holes to fill, but don’t get cute. Take the quarterback here.”

According to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy is held in “very high regard” by the Patriots.