AFC Trade Rumors: Browns, Chargers, Chiefs, Jaguars, Ravens, Steelers, Titans

Browns
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says the Browns haven’t been moved to trade TE David Njoku so far and doesn’t expect that to change. He adds the team has also drawn interest on some of its offensive linemen.
Chargers
- Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Chargers are still looking for offensive line help at the trade deadline but the season-ending injury to OT Joe Alt has hurt their leverage even more and other teams are charging them a premium.
Chiefs
- Running back and defensive tackle are potential targets for the Chiefs at the trade deadline, but CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones notes Kansas City might be just as likely or more likely to address those needs in free agency this month.
Jaguars
- According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Jaguars are viewed as a potential wildcard team ahead of the trade deadline that could make a big move. Jacksonville has been calling around asking about acquiring help at receiver, defensive backfield or interior defensive line.
- The Jaguars traded two picks for Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers but they still have double-digit selections in 2026 if they want to make more moves.
Ravens
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones expects the Ravens to be done trading following the acquisition of OLB Dre’Mont Jones from the Titans.
Steelers
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones writes it’s common knowledge the Steelers would like to trade for a receiver before the deadline but it remains to be seen if they can pull it off at their price point.
- Asked if the Steelers will trade for anyone today, HC Mike Tomlin said, “We’ll see,” and joked he likes shopping. (Nick Farabaugh)
Titans
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says the Titans might be done trading as they don’t want to deplete the roster entirely. Tennessee got calls on OLB Arden Key and DT T’Vondre Sweat, per Jones, but won’t want to trade every pass rusher on the roster after moving OLB Dre’Mont Jones.
- Jones adds he does not see the Titans trading WR Calvin Ridley and making life even harder on first-round QB Cam Ward.
- Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the asking price from the Titans for Key has been reasonable.
