AFC West Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos signed DL Zach Allen to a three-year, $45.75 million deal that includes $32.5 million guaranteed, a $15 million signing bonus, and salaries of $2.25 million guaranteed, $15.25 million guaranteed, $12.74 million and $30,000 per game in active roster bonuses for 2025.
- Wilson also mentions that OT Mike McGlinchey‘s deal with Denver is for five years at $87.5 million and includes $52.5 million guaranteed, a $17.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $2.5 million guaranteed, $15 million guaranteed, $17.5 million, $16.99 million, $16.99 million, and includes $30,000 per game in active roster bonuses for 2026 and 2027.
- Broncos G Ben Powers signed a four-year, $51.5 million deal with a $13 million signing bonus and base salaries of $2 million, $12 million, $11.49 million and $11.99 million. His salaries in 2023 and 2024 are guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
- Powers also has a $1.5 million guarantee that vests early in 2025 and up to $510,000 in per-game active roster bonuses in 2025 and 2026.
- The Broncos gave QB Jarrett Stidham a two-year, $10 million deal that includes a $2 million signing bonus and base salaries of $2 million and $4.49 million. His 2023 base and $1 million of his 2024 base are guaranteed at signing. (Wilson)
- Stidham is due a $1 million roster bonus in 2024 and can make up to $510,000 in per-game active roster bonuses in 2023. There are annual $2 million incentives for playing time.
- According to Aaron Wilson, Broncos LB Alex Singleton‘s new three-year deal with the team is for $18 million and includes $9 million guaranteed, a $4 million signing bonus, and salaries of $2 million, $5.49 million, $5.49 million, and a $30,000 per game active roster bonus for 2024 and 2025.
Chargers
- The Athletic’s Daniel Popper notes Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is attempting to make the most of the leverage he has by requesting a trade, as the Chargers are heavily invested in competing in 2023, and not having their star running back would be a setback.
- From Los Angeles’ point of view, Ekeler is under contract for one more season, and while he’s been underpaid severely the past few seasons, Popper explains the Chargers won’t be thrilled about the idea of making a major financial commitment to an undersized, 28-year-old running back.
- If the Chargers do trade Ekeler, Popper points out that would mean they’d likely have to use a high draft pick on a replacement instead of dedicating that resource to a higher-value position.
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Chargers’ deal with backup QB Easton Stick is for one year at $1.647 million and includes a $152,500 signing bonus and $1 million guaranteed.
Chiefs
- Chiefs OT Jawaan Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million deal that includes an $18.9 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.08 million, $19.5 million, $19.5 million and $19.5 million. His 2023 and 2024 base salaries are guaranteed and his 2025 salary becomes fully guaranteed in 2024. (Over The Cap)
- Taylor has a $20,000 workout bonus in 2023 and $500,000 workout bonuses annually over the remainder of the contract.
- Aaron Wilson reports that S.F. Austin pass-rusher B.J. Thompson has Top 30 visits scheduled with the Chiefs and Lions.
Raiders
- According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Raiders believe veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo is a much better culture fit than previous starter Derek Carr. And on the field, Raiders HC Josh McDaniels thinks Garoppolo gives them someone steady they can be competitive with while they keep an eye out for an upgrade, like Alex Smith and the Chiefs.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Raiders and S Jordan Poyer had mutual interest this offseason but Las Vegas ended up with S Marcus Epps. It’s not clear if that closes the door on Poyer but it does look like the Raiders have two starting safeties now between Epps and Tre’Von Moehrig.
- Per Aaron Wilson, Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers‘ three-year, $33 million deal with the team includes $21 million guaranteed, a $5.5 million signing bonus, and salaries of $5 million guaranteed, $5 million guaranteed for injury at signing, $10.5 million, and a $5.5 million roster bonus.
- Both the Texans and the Raiders made aggressive offers to move up to the number one overall pick but were beaten out by the Panthers. (Jordan Schultz)
- Garoppolo’s three-year, $72.3 million deal includes a signing bonus of $11.25 million, base salaries of $11.25 million in 2023 and 2024 and $22.5 million in 2026, and an $11.25 million roster bonus in 2024. Garoppolo’s 2023 and 2024 base salaries are guaranteed and the roster bonus is due on March 17, 2024. (Over The Cap)
- Garoppolo can make up to $1.53 million each year via per-game active roster bonuses, an annual workout bonus of $220,000 and $1.5 million annually in available incentives. (Field Yates)
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders’ deal with S Marcus Epps is for two years at $12 million and includes, $10.34 million guaranteed and a $2.585 million signing bonus.
