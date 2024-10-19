Aidan Hutchinson Hoping To Return If Lions Make Super Bowl

Sources close to Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson tell Adam Schefter that they believe the defensive end will have a “realistic chance” to return if Detroit is able to make it to the Super Bowl.

Hutchinson suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula last week. However, Schefter says Hutchinson doesn’t consider this to be as bad as the fractured ankle he suffered at Michigan back in 2020.

Lions HC Dan Campbell told reporters that they anticipate a four- to six-month recovery for Hutchinson and he didn’t rule out the possibility of him returning later on in the season.

“I would never count Hutch out, ever,” Campbell said. “So, probably a long road, but I would never count him out and I would say if anybody can make it back, it’d be him.”

Hutchinson, 24, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 draft. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372.

There is also a fifth-year option for the Lions to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Hutchinson appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded 19 tackles and 7.5 sacks to go along with a forced fumble.