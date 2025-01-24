Al Harris Leaving Cowboys To Become Bears’ Pass-Game Coordinator

According to Patrik Walker, Cowboys defensive backs coach Al Harris has agreed to join the Bears’ coaching staff as the team’s passing game coordinator.

Harris has been a rising defensive coach in recent years, so this could be a very good addition for new Bears HC Ben Johnson.

Harris, 50, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 1997. He played for the Buccaneers, Eagles, Packers, Dolphins and Rams over the course of 15 seasons.

Harris took his first coaching job in 2012 as an intern for the Dolphins. From there he held multiple positions for the Chiefs and spent a year at FAU before the Cowboys hired him as their defensive backs coach in 2020.

From there, Harris was promoted to Assistant Head coach last year along with his defensive backs coaching duties.